Museveni’s party commends Kenya for peaceful election

The Yoweri Museveni-led party highlighted how smooth the elections have been and commended the aspirants who have so far conceded defeat.

"When people aspire to be leaders, there's a level of maturity that should be demonstrated. Kenyan politicians in this election have demonstrated a high level of maturity," said Emmanuel Dombo, NRM's Communications Director.

Dombo further complimented the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), as well as other stakeholders for conducting proper civic and voting education.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We noticed and observed that civic and voter education was quite high. Add to the fact that political camps preached for de-escalation and peaceful elections. That's the difference between Kenya and Uganda," stated Dombo.

NRM has been the ruling political party in Uganda since 1986. The NRM currently has majority in the Ugandan parliament. In the 2016 general election, the party won 293 out of 426 seats, and Museveni was re-elected president with 56.62% of the votes.

At the time of publishing, IEBC has transmitted at least 34,697 results from the 46,229 polling stations. Provisional Presidential Results indicate it’s a tight race between Azimio’s Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto.

Raila Odinga - 51.00% (5,758,422 votes)

William Ruto - 48.33% (5,457,115 votes)

George Wajackoyah - 0.44% (49,631 votes)