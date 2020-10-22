President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga have joined the #Jerusalemachallenge which has gone viral across the globe.

A video showing the two leaders shake a leg has surfaced online, exciting hundreds of supporters who had turned out witness them commission the construction of a new football stadium in Kisumu.

In the video, Baba is arguably seen changing his dancing style for the first time in history, as President Kenyatta revisits his Youthful days with some flexible moves.

Kisumu Governor Prof. Peter Anyang Nyongo was also robbed in to enjoy by the Jerusalema dance, as the host governor of the day.

The Head of States’ #Jerusalemachallenge comes days after Kenyan MPs also joined others Kenyans who have been doing the dance challenge.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga

State-of the-art Sports Complex

On Thursday, Kenyatta in the company of former PM Raila Odinga laid the foundation for the construction of a state-of the-art Sports Complex at the Kisumu Showgrounds that will be launched in April next year.

“Matiang’i wewe ndio chairman, I have seen the road and it is not the road to an international stadium, ensure that it is done before the launch, including the steetlights so that everyone can know...

The contractor has promised us that by April 2021 we'll be back here to officially open the renovated stadium. We've arranged to watch a match between Gor Mahia and FC Leopards on that day.

"I also saw the poor condition of the road as we were coming in and if this is to be a stadium of international standards then that road has to be upgraded as well," the President promised.

Also Read: Uhuru takes goodies to Kisumu in BBI tour with Raila

Video