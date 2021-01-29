President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri, ahead of his meeting with Mt. Kenya leaders on Saturday.

The Head of State will also be on a 4-day working tour of the larger Central Kenya region, where he will launch National Government development projects as well as inspecting ongoing Projects.

President Uhuru will hold meetings with the leadership and residents of the region to discuss the Big 4 Agenda, the Building Bridges Initiative, Education curriculum reforms, the fight against COVID-19 among other things.

He was received by Nyeri County leaders.

Uhuru arrives at Sagana ahead of Saturday’s meeting

