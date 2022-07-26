Uhuru commissions Sh90 billion investment to create 2,860 jobs

President Kenyatta spent much of the day in Rift Valley, where he officially opened the 1000-acre Naivasha Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Turkish Industrial Holding Complex in the zone.
President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned five multi-billion on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 as he races to cement his legacy days towards the end of his 10-year term.
The expansive complex, to be called Turkish Industry Zone (TIZ), will cover a 400-acre area and consist of 6 factories involved in production of construction, forestry, furniture and cleaning products.
The Sh90 billion investment will start production in 2024 and is estimated to inject Sh62.8 billion into the Kenyan economy and create 2,860 direct jobs.
Naivasha Industrial Park Water Project
President Kenyatta commissioned the Sh1 billion Naivasha Industrial Park Water Project in Suswa, Narok County.
The project implemented by Rift Valley Water Works Devpt Agency was designed to provide adequate clean water for use at the Inland Container Depot and Special Economic Zone as well as reticulation and waste water systems.
The project's technical works included sinking of 5 high yielding boreholes, piping, erection of storage tanks, installation of pumps and construction of community water kiosks.
Naivasha Inland Container Deport
Earlier President Kenyatta officially opened the 45,000 square meter Naivasha Inland Container Deport (Naivasha ICD).
Naivasha ICD was developed to enhance ease of cargo haulage and handling in the country by reducing congestion at Mombasa Port, Nairobi ICD and on the roads.
The facility has an installed capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum.
As part of the 450,000 TEUs per annum facility's inauguration, President Kenyatta witnessed the transfer of cargo containers headed to Western Kenya from the SGR to MGR using a Rail Mounted Gantry Crane (RMGC).
SGR-MGR Passenger Rail Link
He also commissioned the the SGR-MGR Passenger Rail Link at the Kenya Railways Mai Mahiu Station.
The 5km link will enable seamless shifting of passengers traveling to Western Kenya by train from the SGR to the MGR and vice versa, significantly reducing travel time.
Olkaria V and Olkaria I geothermal power stations
President Kenyatta also commissioned KenGen's Olkaria V and Olkaria I Additional Unit 6 (Olkaria I AU6) geothermal power stations.
Olkaria V is a 158MW plant while Olkaria I AU6, with the largest single turbine unit ever installed in any of KenGen's 5 geothermal units, has an installed capacity of 83.3MW.
