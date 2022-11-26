RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru-Gachagua unity plan: Inside plans to crown Gachagua kingpin

Charles Ouma

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga and Jubilee party director of elections, Kanini Kega are championing the initiative

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga and Jubilee party director of elections, Kanini Kega after a meeting at the governor’s office on November 25, 2022.
Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga and Jubilee party director of elections, Kanini Kega after a meeting at the governor’s office on November 25, 2022.

Plans are underway to broker a unity deal between retired president Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and rally the region behind Gachagua who has emerged as the kingpin.

Recommended articles

Championing the initiative are Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and director of elections at Jubilee Party and former Kieni MP, Kanini Kega.

The duo confirmed that a series of consultative meetings will be held with leaders from across the political divide, with the climax being the endorsement of Gachagua as the Mount Kenya political kingpin and rallying the region behind the DP.

Kega clarified that Jubilee has no plans of bolting out of Azimio coalition, noting that he will push for the region’s unity within the party.

“I want to make it clear that we are coming together with our own outfits at the moment. If in future we will be able to work on those other things, then it will be okay. At the moment, I am joining this unity as a member of the Jubilee Party. I am here as director of elections at Jubilee Party.

“The senior most politician that we have at the moment in Mt Kenya is none other than DP Rigathi Gachagua and we will all be anchored under that umbrella. But people have been misconstruing that we are leaving our political parties to join another political formation,” Kega stated after a meeting at the Nyeri governor’s office on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga and Jubilee party director of elections, Kanini Kega after a meeting at the governor’s office on November 25, 2022.
Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga and Jubilee party director of elections, Kanini Kega after a meeting at the governor’s office on November 25, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

On his part, the nyeri county boss pledged to lobby other leaders from the region to unite.

“We have tasked Kega to reach out to leaders from his political formation to join us in propelling this country forward. Kega and I want to be that beacon of light that will unite leaders from this region. But that one should not fool us to think that going ahead, we will not be there. I must tell you that politics is not a love affair; it is driven by interests. Interests of our people come first,” governor Kahiga said.

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga and Jubilee party director of elections, Kanini Kega after a meeting at the governor’s office on November 25, 2022.
Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga and Jubilee party director of elections, Kanini Kega after a meeting at the governor’s office on November 25, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

2022 saw the region go to the ballot as a divided house with no clear kingpin with former president Uhuru Kenyatta supporting Azimio la Umoja while Gachagua led the Kenya Kwanza troupes in securing victory.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru-Gachagua unity plan: Inside plans to crown Gachagua kingpin

Uhuru-Gachagua unity plan: Inside plans to crown Gachagua kingpin

Why MPs are against Bonga Points expiry to be introduced in 2023

Why MPs are against Bonga Points expiry to be introduced in 2023

Kenyans divided after DPP's move to charge Eastleigh cop

Kenyans divided after DPP's move to charge Eastleigh cop

Kenya Power issues statement on national power outage

Kenya Power issues statement on national power outage

KOT react to story of 60-year-old swindled Sh700K in one week by woman

KOT react to story of 60-year-old swindled Sh700K in one week by woman

Young journalist explains question that earned her recognition at Ruto's event

Young journalist explains question that earned her recognition at Ruto's event

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting

Why Cherera and 3 IEBC commissioners could be in office longer

Why Cherera and 3 IEBC commissioners could be in office longer

MPs from maize-growing regions initiate plans to impeach CS Kuria

MPs from maize-growing regions initiate plans to impeach CS Kuria

Trending

Students sitting for an examination

KNEC releases comprehensive & updated 2022 KCSE timetable

Tom Ikonya who was swindled Sh700K in 7 days Photo credits: Mwangi Muiruri NMG

KOT react to story of 60-year-old swindled Sh700K in one week by woman

Eastleigh cop Rashid Ahmed

Kenyans divided after DPP's move to charge Eastleigh cop

Janet Nyamu with mother Primrose Mbuvi

Mike Sonko celebrates beautiful adopted daughter on graduation ceremony [Photos]