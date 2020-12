President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched the National Air Support Department (NASD) which will be based at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

The newly created multi-agency unit will work together in ensuring efficient utilization of national aviation assets.

Speaking during the launch, President Kenyatta said the NASD will improve safety, efficiency and enhance the availability of aircraft for service delivery.

Photos

Uhuru inaugurates National Air Support Department

Uhuru inaugurates National Air Support Department

Uhuru inaugurates National Air Support Department

Uhuru inaugurates National Air Support Department

More to follow.