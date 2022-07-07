RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru awarded highest national honour by Burundi president

The award recognised Uhuru's personal support, engagement in helping the country

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday received the National Order of the Republic of Burundi, the highest award of honour in the East African nation.

In a ceremony at State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta was honoured for his outstanding role in promoting peace, security and stability in Burundi and the Great Lakes region.

The prestigious award was conferred on President Kenyatta by President Evariste Ndayishimiye during Burundi’s 60th Independence Day celebrations held on July 1st in Bujumbura.

The National Order in the Class of Grand Gordon from the Republic of Burundi medal was delivered by Kenya’s Ambassador to Burundi Daniel Waisiko Wambura.

The important role the Government of Kenya played in successfully campaigning for the removal of Burundi from the United Nations Security Council watch list,” said part of the citation.

The award further recognised President Kenyatta’s personal support, engagement and solidarity in successfully campaigning to have the sanctions imposed on Burundi by the European Union and other development partners lifted.

In October 2021, Uhuru was awarded Barbados' highest honours; Order of Freedom of Barbados.

READ:Uhuru awarded Barbados' highest state honour

President Kenyatta was recognised for his leading role in the promotion of global trade and the strengthening of relations between African and the Caribbean countries.

According to the country's law, Uhuru can now include the initials FB to his name, adding to the already existing Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart.

In June 2022, President Kenyatta received the African Gender Award 2022 for championing gender equality and development in the country.

The award was presented to the President by Ms Benita Diop, the African Union Commission Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, representing the GIMAC selection committee.

On behalf of the Republic of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I am deeply honoured to receive this year’s African Gender Award (AGA), in recognition of the significant strides we have made in advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls,” President Kenyatta said.

