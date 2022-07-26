Uhuru goes on 10-minute animated criticism against DP Ruto [Video]

President Kenyatta was speaking during a working tour of Naivasha where he commissioned the Special Economic Zone, Inland Container Deport, Industrial Water Project and additional geothermal power stations.

Pulse Live Kenya

He criticised leaders who said that the establishment of the SEZ and IDC in Naivasha was robbing opportunities from port workers in Mombasa, citing his deputy’s recent remarks.

Uhuru announced that an investor had committed to constructing a Sh90 billion Turkish Industry Zone (TIZ), which would inject Sh62.8 billion into the Kenyan economy daily.

He explained that Kenya’s capacity would be enough to provide opportunities to Mombasa and Naivasha residents by growing the country’s exports.

In his criticism of the DP, Uhuru tried to restrain himself from revealing whom he was talking about but often bit his tongue and shared a little too much than he had intended.

“Where will these containers be exported from if not Mombasa? Isn’t that an opportunity we have given to the people of Mombasa?

“Yet a leader can lie in broad daylight, yet he has been in the government…sorry (mumbles apology for revealing too much),” President Kenyatta spoke.

He said the government was concurrently building a similar Special Economic Zone in Dongo Kundu, Mombasa to attract investors and the same was being replicated in Nyanza, Nairobi and Murang’a.

“Don’t tell us that Kenya has no shortage of fools, then speak to us as though we are fools. We are intelligent and we understand things. I’m sorry to say but this is the sad truth,” President Kenyatta said.

He added that the residents of Mai Mahiu benefited from the roads, water, energy and other development projects launched in Naivasha.