President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in the country during the first week of March 2021.

In a communication following a Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the President said that priority in the distribution of the vaccine will be given to health care workers, frontline workers including Security Personnel and Teachers, vulnerable persons and the hospitality sector workers.

“Cabinet also noted that the first batch of the country’s COVID19 vaccines would arrive in Kenya in the first week of March,2021. In that regard, Cabinet ratified the distribution framework for the vaccines; with first priority being given to Health Care Workers, Frontline Workers including Security Personnel and Teachers, vulnerable persons and groups and Hospitality Sector Workers,” read part of the statement from the Executive Office of the President.

In the meeting, cabinet also discussed among other issues; emerging national issues, treaties and conventions, legislative proposals and policies and strategic interventions.