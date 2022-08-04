President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority to oversee all human tissue and organ transplants in the country.
Uhuru abolishes National Blood Transfusion Service
In one of his last acts in office, Uhuru has scrapped NBTS
In a Gazette Notice, the president noted that the creation of the authority will replace the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS).
The tissue and human organ transplant services will now exist in the department of the health ministry of health after his directive.
"A person who immediately before the commencement of this order was an employee of the government serving in the Department of Kenya National Blood Transfusion shall at the commencement of this Order serve as a member of staff of the Authority," Uhuru said.
The main aim of the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority is to guarantee access to the safe and ethical use of human cells, tissues, and organs.
The president also highlighted that the authority will ensure the safety, biosafety, and wellbeing of donors and recipients in medical services relating to human-derived medical products like blood, blood plasma, heart, and kidney.
“The Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority shall maintain a registry of transplant service providers, donors, and recipients and establish an equitable mechanism for matching and allocation of cells, tissue, and organs,” President Kenyatta said.
The authority further has been ordered to encourage, educate and influence members of the masses to facilitate voluntary donations of cells, tissues, and organs.
“It will inspect hospitals periodically for examination of the quality of transplantation and the follow-up medical care to persons who have undergone transplantation and persons from whom organs are removed,” he added.
According to the president, the authority will be in office for three years on a renewable contract with the board of directors that will include a non-executive chairperson appointed by the President, PS in the ministry of health, the AG, one Council of Governor's appointee and three other members, not being public officers, appointed by Health Cabinet Secretary.
