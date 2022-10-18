RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of Uhuru's trip to Presidential Villa in Nigeria [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to return to Kenya this week after his first trip abroad since retirement.

Uhuru Kenyatta shares a light moment with Nigerian Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on October 17, 2022
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta was in Nigeria on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the invitation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kenyatta graced the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria.

Uhuru was the keynote speaker at Buhari’s last Ministerial Performance Review as the country prepares for a presidential election in February 2023.

Uhuru Kenyatta graced the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria on October 17, 2022
The theme for the event was: Enhance Security, Fight Corruption, Transform The Economy.

Kenyatta is expected to return to Kenya this week after his first trip abroad since retirement.

Before travelling to Nigeria, the former president had was spotted at various establishments in Narok County such as Maasai Mara and Zebu Lounge.

According to local sources, Kenyatta seemed to have settled at his recently constructed home in Transmara.

"He loves Mara and the hospitality around here. Anytime he passes by, he greets people. We are glad that he loves this place, he is a nice neighbour," one of the locals told the media.

Uhuru Kenyatta with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria on October 17, 2022
According to one of the staffers at Zebu Lounge in Narok, the retired president had also spent an afternoon on the premises, sharing a meal with a group of acquaintances.

"It was an ordinary reservation made for about 10 people and to our surprise, the former President and his entourage made a grand entry," the staffer said.

On Sunday, Kenyatta donated a bus to Partakilat Primary School in Lolgorian, Narok County.

Details of Uhuru's trip to Presidential Villa in Nigeria [Photos]

Details of Uhuru's trip to Presidential Villa in Nigeria [Photos]

