Uhuru describes 2022 drought as worst in 40 years

President Kenyatta was speaking at the 39th Extraordinary Assembly of the IGAD Heads of State and Government in Nairobi.

“In the past two years alone, the region has experienced a desert locust invasion, a crushing drought that is still ongoing, numerous threats related to violent extremism, armed conflicts and, like the rest of the world, the region has not been spared from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Further, the drought, the worst in 40 years, has intensified food insecurity, dried up water sources and forced displacement of people, raising tensions that could trigger new conflicts. We urgently need to manage the drought before it becomes a threat multiplier,” he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to reports, almost 100,000 people in West Pokot County are faced with an acute food shortage caused by crop failure due to prolonged drought.

Many affected Kenyans are now crossing to neighbouring Uganda in search of food and pasture for their animals.

The government has announced plans to livestock from communities facing drought and slaughter the animals to aleviate the hunger pangs.

Each cow will be bought at a cost of Sh15,000 and a sheep or goat for Sh3,000 each.

President Kenyatta noted that despite these challenges many people are determined to forge ahead to build a better future for themselves.

He called on IGAD Heads of State and Government to work together towards sustainable solutions to challenges that pose a threat to regional peace and security.

Uhuru celebrated the peaceful transition of power in Somalia and added that some of the conflicts that have rocked the region are subsiding.

He explained that Kenya was cognizant that its political and economic stability is dependent on the stability of the IGAD region.

The Head of State reiterated that Kenya would not waiver in its commitment to collaborating with regional and international partners in strengthening conflict prevention and promoting sustainable peace and development.

Pulse Live Kenya

“This is why we are invested in regional efforts to secure peace and stability. Kenya remains actively engaged in regional and international efforts in search for peace, stability, and development.