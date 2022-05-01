RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

I don't understand what the fighting is for - Uhuru emotional in Labour Day address

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Ungeniachia mtu wa kunisaidia - Uhuru addresses DP Ruto, accuses him of abandoning him in government

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Nyayo National Stadium for the Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Nyayo National Stadium for the Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022

A tough talking and frustrated President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday broke away from his written speech in what appeared to be a direct message to his deputy, Dr William Ruto.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the Nyayo National Stadium as the invited guest at the 2022 Labour Day celebrations, President Kenyatta lamented that he has been accused of various ills by his DP along with other politicians in government.

"Na Wakenya nafurahi kwa sababu mambo yalikuwa magumu... Covid sio Wakenya walileta... ilisababisha vifo vya wengi na wengi pia walipoteza kazi zao. Hiyo haikuwa kwa sababu ya Uhuru au mtu mwingine.

"(Fellow Kenyans I'm glad we made it through, because things were difficult. Covid was not caused by Kenyans... and it led to the death of many and many others lost their jobs, that was not caused by Uhuru or any other person)," the President began.

Accusing the DP of abandoning him when he had needed him most, President Kenyatta asserted - terming it as matter of fact - Tanga Tanga politicking caused the increase in cost of living in Kenya and neighbouring nations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Nyayo National Stadium during Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Nyayo National Stadium during Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"Na wakati tumejaribu kuona ambavyo tutajiokoa, tukaanza kupata njia ndipo wengine nao wanaanza vita vingine sielewi vimetoka wapi mimi! Na ndio vinasababisha bei ya mafuta kupanda, bei katika nchi zingine kupanda na kutuletea shida zingine.

"(And when we were busy trying to find solutions and save ourselves, at a time we were beginning to see a clear path, others then began to start fights and I don't even understand what the fighting is for. These fights are the reason why fuel prices went high and food prices in our neighbouring countries are going up and that is creating more problems.)

President Kenyatta went on to state that he had found solace in working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, despite their political differences.

"Wakati umefika lazima watu waambiane ukweli. Wewe unajua hii shida si ya mtu, ulikuwa wapi wakati nakuhitaji? Na ndio nashukuru huyu Mzee at least hata kama alikuwa na mambo yake lakini alikuja kunisaidia. Na hiyo ndio ukweli," Uhuru stated.

He added that Tanga Tanga politicians who were maligning the government at public rallies amounted to inciting Kenyans terming his deputy as a bad leader, with no real solutions to offer.

"Wengine wanaenda huko ku-incite wananchi... badala ya kuja kuniambia nikona njia hii, na hii, badala ya kunipa mawaidha, vile tunavyoweza kujiokoa, wewe uko katika soko, ni matusi na wewe unajiita kiongozi...ati umejiweka kiongozi namba ngapi katika serikali. Uko wapi? Badala ya kunisaidia kuondoa hiyo shida, wewe uko katika soko unasema ulizeni yule. Basi si ungewacha, nijitafutie mtu wa kunisaidia?" he stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the May 1, 2022 Labour Day Celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium as he directed Labour and Social Protection CS Simon Chelugui regarding NSSF
President Uhuru Kenyatta during the May 1, 2022 Labour Day Celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium as he directed Labour and Social Protection CS Simon Chelugui regarding NSSF Pulse Live Kenya

The president concluded by saying: "Matusi ndio anawaambia na (he is only telling you lies and) empty promises, take them you-know-where. [What matters] is the fruit of your hard work and hayo ndio Mwenyezi Mungu alituambia (and that's how God sees it)."

Prior to Uhuru's emotional rant, the president had been addressing a question asked by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli regarding the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

While the President gave immediate orders regarding two other requests made by Mr Atwoli, he stated that issues regarding SRC were to be solved through the flopped BBI project.

President Uhuru Kenyatta alongside COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli at the Nyayo National Stadium during Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta alongside COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli at the Nyayo National Stadium during Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"Raila and I tried our best, we went round the country seeking to change sections of the Constitution here and there that are problematic. We sweated trying to get it [BBI] passed and some were busy opposing it. Atwoli, the matter you asked about will be answered in the upcoming elections," the President stated in Swahili, adding: "Mimi najua mahali fikra zangu zilipo, lakini uwezo ni wa Mwenyezi Mungu si wangu pekee, uwezo ni wenu Wakenya...mnataka tutengeneze ndio haki ipatikane?"

Defending his administration as pertains to the cost of living in Kenya, President Kenyatta acknowledged the plights of Kenyans, pointing out that his government had made efforts to cushion its citizens from the rising cost of commodities.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I don't understand what the fighting is for - Uhuru emotional in Labour Day address

I don't understand what the fighting is for - Uhuru emotional in Labour Day address

Why parties can't leave Azimio Coalition until March 2023

Why parties can't leave Azimio Coalition until March 2023

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Gov't to sponsor over 9,000 Form 1 students, how to apply

Gov't to sponsor over 9,000 Form 1 students, how to apply

The life of a President's Aide de Camp explained [Video]

The life of a President's Aide de Camp explained [Video]

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

Kibaki Burial: Uhuru stays brief as DP Ruto declares 'no handshake in 2022'

Kibaki Burial: Uhuru stays brief as DP Ruto declares 'no handshake in 2022'

Friend narrates how Kibaki avoided hangovers as a lecturer in Makerere [Video]

Friend narrates how Kibaki avoided hangovers as a lecturer in Makerere [Video]

Trending

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Jimmy Kibaki

Mwai Kibaki Jr writes tender tribute mourning his grandfather

Mwai Kibaki Jnr and Mwai Kibaki Snr

Bahati cries foul after being told to step down as Mathare MP aspirant [Video]

Bahati cries foul after being told to step down as Mathare MP aspirant

Raila cuts short his US trip, here's why

ODM leader Raila Odinga reading a newspaper in a plane