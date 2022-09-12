Ruto arrives at State House in style ahead of inauguration ceremony [VIDEO]

Ruto was accompanied by his wife Rachel and were shown around the residence which they will call home for the next five years.

According to those aware of the meeting, Ruto and Uhuru discussed the final details of the handover process.

Pulse Live Kenya

The talks will culminate in the inauguration ceremony where Ruto will take the oath of office and receive the instruments of power from the retiring head of state.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto settles on unique Presidential Standard

President-elect William Ruto has already settled on the final design of his presidential standard with only a day left to his inauguration as the 5th president of Kenya.

The presidential standard or presidential flag is the unique flag that is used as a symbol of the current head of state or president.

It is only used or raised when the president is present and is a symbol of his authority and will be unveiled during Ruto’s inauguration.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Ordinarily, the KDF would ask the incoming president about his design preference, touching on the colour and any other customizations he would prefer. Remember, he is the Head of State of the entire country and this is not about his party," said Statecraft and security strategist Mumo Nzau

According to highly placed sources in Ruto’s camp, the incoming head of state has chosen his presidential standard to be colour green, which is one of the colours of his UDA party.

The designs were presented to the incoming president last week.

Other than the green colour, the flag is also expected to contain the shield as has been the tradition.

What remains to be seen is Ruto’s choice of the symbol as well as other intricate details that will be added to the flag.

Pulse Live Kenya

All his predecessors, apart from the late Mwai Kibaki chose symbols from the parties that they were elected.

The late Jomo Kenyatta’s flag was blue, bearing the shield, spears and a Jogoo on the right, symbolising the ruling party at the time; KANU.

Kenya’s second president Daniel Moi maintained the Jogoo but changed the background colour to green.

The late Kibaki chose to omit his party’s symbol, choosing a white background and only added an emblem similar to that of the UN.

President Kenyatta picked a blue background and added the image of a dove which at the time was the symbol of The National Alliance, which he vied on.

Pulse Live Kenya

Based on the tradition of picking party symbols to be on the flag, many people now expect Ruto to include the wheelbarrow on his presidential standard.

The wheelbarrow became a huge part of his presidential campaign and drew praise and condemnation in equal measure.

"The party symbol is a wheelbarrow, symbolising the value, dignity and respect of work in pursuit of an equitable society,” reads an explanation on UDA's brand manual