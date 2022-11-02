Uhuru helps negotiate peace agreement between Ethiopia and Tigray [Photos]

President William Ruto has commended all the parties working on the Ethiopian peace process for reaching an agreement for the cessation of armed conflict and hostilities.
The government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray Regional Government signed a Peace Agreement on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
“I applaud His Excellency Prime Minister Aby Ahmed and the leadership of Tigray for their bold step towards restoring peace in Ethiopia. I also salute the great people of Ethiopia, for whom I wish an era of cohesion, integration and reconciliation,” he said.
President Ruto also thanked retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was one of the AU Panelists who helped negotiate the peace agreement in South Africa.
“I commend the AU Panelists, H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa; H.E Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya; H.E Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuke former South African deputy President, for their facilitation and tireless efforts, wisdom and patience, and most of all, for their unity of purpose that brought this day of peace that heralds a bright future for the people,” Ruto said.
He noted that the commitment demonstrated by the two conflicting parties to the African Union-led peace process aligns with Kenya’s collective desire for peace and security within the region.
Ruto added that as a member of the Inter-Governmental Authority for Development (IGAD), Kenya commended Ethiopia for the step taken to cease hostilities, open up humanitarian corridors, and restore services.
“This mutual agreement will create the necessary environment to nurture durable peace and political stability in Ethiopia,” the head of state said.
He urged Ethiopians to seize the opportunity provided by the peace agreement to usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for their country.
Ruto reaffirmed Kenya's continued commitment to support the next steps in the peace process and called upon the international community to intensify support for the mediation team as well as the respective parties, to ensure timely and binding outcomes.
