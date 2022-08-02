Uhuru grants charters to 8 universities [List]

Four of the universities are public and the other four are private institutions.

The newly chartered universities include Kaimosi Friends University in Vihiga, Alupe University in Busia, Tom Mboya University in Homa Bay, and Tharaka University in Tharaka Nithi.

Private universities that received charters are Lukenya University in Makueni County, Zetech University in Kiambu County, Kiriri Women's University of Science & Technology in Nairobi, and East African University in Kajiado County.

President Kenyatta, who is on a 3-day working tour of Nyanza and Western Kenya, will visit Nzoia Sugar Company in Bungoma County to assess the progress of the ongoing rehabilitation of the state-owned sugar miller and meet sugarcane farmers.

Earlier in the day, President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the floatation of the ship at Kenya Shipyard Limited Kisumu.

Kenya Shipyard Limited is a state Company under the Ministry of Defence and was incorporated in 2020 with Treasury as its sole shareholder.

MV Uhuru II is a 100-meter vessel with a capacity of carrying up to 22 wagons and an estimated capacity of 2 million litres of crude oil per trip.

The vessel is set to start operations later this year and was constructed for Sh2.4 billion.