RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru grants charters to 8 universities [List]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Four of the universities are public and the other four are private institutions.

President Uhuru Kenyatta issuing a charter to the National Defence College during a past ceremony
President Uhuru Kenyatta issuing a charter to the National Defence College during a past ceremony

President Uhuru Kenyatta issued charters to eight universities on Tuesday, at Kakamega State Lodge

Recommended articles

Four of the universities are public and the other four are private institutions.

The newly chartered universities include Kaimosi Friends University in Vihiga, Alupe University in Busia, Tom Mboya University in Homa Bay, and Tharaka University in Tharaka Nithi.

Uhuru Kenyatta issues charters to eight universities
Uhuru Kenyatta issues charters to eight universities Pulse Live Kenya

Private universities that received charters are Lukenya University in Makueni County, Zetech University in Kiambu County, Kiriri Women's University of Science & Technology in Nairobi, and East African University in Kajiado County.

Uhuru Kenyatta issues charters to eight universities
Uhuru Kenyatta issues charters to eight universities Pulse Live Kenya
Uhuru Kenyatta issues charters to eight universities
Uhuru Kenyatta issues charters to eight universities Pulse Live Kenya
Uhuru Kenyatta issues charters to eight universities
Uhuru Kenyatta issues charters to eight universities Pulse Live Kenya
Uhuru Kenyatta issues charters to eight universities
Uhuru Kenyatta issues charters to eight universities Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta, who is on a 3-day working tour of Nyanza and Western Kenya, will visit Nzoia Sugar Company in Bungoma County to assess the progress of the ongoing rehabilitation of the state-owned sugar miller and meet sugarcane farmers.

Earlier in the day, President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the floatation of the ship at Kenya Shipyard Limited Kisumu.

Kenya Shipyard Limited is a state Company under the Ministry of Defence and was incorporated in 2020 with Treasury as its sole shareholder.

MV Uhuru II is a 100-meter vessel with a capacity of carrying up to 22 wagons and an estimated capacity of 2 million litres of crude oil per trip.

The vessel is set to start operations later this year and was constructed for Sh2.4 billion.

The construction was undertaken by the Kenya Defence Forces and Damen Shipyards, a Dutch firm.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto welcomes Azimio Embakasi East MP candidate to UDA

Ruto welcomes Azimio Embakasi East MP candidate to UDA

Joho in trouble after sharing a doctored video of Ruto

Joho in trouble after sharing a doctored video of Ruto

Uhuru grants charters to 8 universities [List]

Uhuru grants charters to 8 universities [List]

3 towns red-zoned as gov't kicks off aerial surveillance ahead of elections

3 towns red-zoned as gov't kicks off aerial surveillance ahead of elections

Man pleads guilty to stealing 57 jerrycans of cooking oil from supermarket

Man pleads guilty to stealing 57 jerrycans of cooking oil from supermarket

IPSOS poll reveals why voters prefer Odinga over Ruto for president

IPSOS poll reveals why voters prefer Odinga over Ruto for president

Ruto overcome with emotion while praying for elections

Ruto overcome with emotion while praying for elections

8 suspects detained in relation to threatening leaflets in Uasin Gishu

8 suspects detained in relation to threatening leaflets in Uasin Gishu

Uhuru presides over floatation of Kenya's first locally built ship [Photos]

Uhuru presides over floatation of Kenya's first locally built ship [Photos]

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Serve Progressive Academy

Pupil who was caned for not scoring 400/500 marks gets admission to new school

Hussein Mohammed caught on camera pushing mama mboga during presidential debate

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Security officers at the scene of the explosion

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha

CS Magoha orders schools to close