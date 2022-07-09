RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Tutaenda Nyumbani na wao - Uhuru threatens crackdown on these people [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Uhuru said the last weeks of his tenure would be dedicated to dealing with them “swiftly and effectively”

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking during the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a World Health Organization (WHO) regional and sub-global emergency operations and logistics hub
President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking during the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a World Health Organization (WHO) regional and sub-global emergency operations and logistics hub

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed displeasure against individuals he accused of delaying the construction of a World Health Organization (WHO) regional and sub-global emergency operations and logistics hub in Nairobi.

Speaking at Kenyatta University on Saturday, President Kenyatta cited a tassel regarding the ownership of the land on which the hub will be constructed.

He said that the last weeks of his 10-year tenure would be dedicated to solving the dispute “swiftly and effectively”.

“Kenya is a respected member of the global community. On top of that, throughout her history, Kenya is recognised as a very strong supporter of our multilateral institutions, are we together? That is why we want WHO here, and then someone claims that this land is theirs, how?

This land belongs to Kenya and what this facility is going to do to help us improve healthcare, to help us meet emergencies, not just in Kenya but throughout the entire African continent and you want to put the brakes…any way, I still have three weeks left, we shall deal with those individuals swiftly and effectively. I will go home with them,” he said.

The disputed area is located between the Kenya University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital and the university's economics and engineering campuses.

Kenyatta University has filed a complaint alleging that a World Health Organization centre is being developed on their property without their authorization.

According to KU Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina, the parcel of land which will sit the WHO hub was to host a business school, a student recreation center and hostels.

"We want to reduce the number of students staying off-campus who are exposed to crime and even death and provide accommodation for them. The taking of our land for other purposes is not in the interest of our students or the university,” Prof Wainaina said in a statement.

He accused the government of using the National Youth Service to invade the land and prepare it for the WHO groundbreaking ceremony.

"They overwhelmed our security team and proceeded to demolish the temporary perimeter fences and other structures on the land.

"They also brought in an excavator and bulldozer and in the morning the group proceeded to clear the land. I have not been informed by anyone what the activity on KU land is about,” he stated.

The vice chancellor said he was not opposed to the construction of the facility but urged the government to involve the university’s management.

Denis Mwangi

