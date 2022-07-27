RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru's message to residents after launching Nakuru Railway Station

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

President Kenyatta regretted that some political leaders have chosen to peddle lies

President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke on Wednesday after he commissioned the refurbished Nakuru Railway Station and addressed residents.
President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke on Wednesday after he commissioned the refurbished Nakuru Railway Station and addressed residents.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to embrace peace and unity at all times by shunning leaders whose main agenda is preaching divisive politics and hatred.

Recommended articles

President Kenyatta spoke on Wednesday after he commissioned the refurbished Nakuru Railway Station and addressed residents.

He emphasized that Kenya will only continue on the development trajectory if honest leaders who stand for the truth take over from him not the “masters of doublespeak” who are driven by selfish motives.

I want us to have leaders who will stand for justice. Let us go for leaders who are respectful and honest. The most important thing is for Kenyans to unite and uphold peace. Without peace and unity, the country will not achieve its development goals.

My stand, right from the beginning, has always been seeking ways of uniting the country and entrenching peace,” the President said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke on Wednesday after he commissioned the refurbished Nakuru Railway Station and addressed residents.
President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke on Wednesday after he commissioned the refurbished Nakuru Railway Station and addressed residents. Pulse Live Kenya

He said, as a peace-loving leader, his desire is to leave a country whose citizens live together peaceful regardless of their ethnic and religious background.

I thank Nakuru residents for living together peacefully. All Kenyan communities live here. We don’t want to be divided, we should continue living and working together as Kenyans,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State said he has always been keen on ensuring inclusivity and equitable development across the country, saying it was unfortunate that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that stood for those principles was shot down by deceitful politicians.

He reiterated his call to Kenyans to be keen and elect genuine leaders who will build on the country’s progress instead of those who will run it down.

Saying he harbours no ill intentions against anyone, President Kenyatta regretted that some political leaders have chosen to peddle lies at the expense of promoting the welfare of Kenyans.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui thanked President Kenyatta for his visionary leadership that has transformed Nakuru County through projects that have uplifted the lives of the residents.

The Governor cited the refurbishment of the Nakuru Railway Station, the upgrading of Nakuru to city status and the ongoing construction of an international airport in Lanet, Nakuru city that will attract more investors.

On his part, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said President Kenyatta’s focus on equitable development has stimulated economic growth across the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke on Wednesday after he commissioned the refurbished Nakuru Railway Station and addressed residents.
President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke on Wednesday after he commissioned the refurbished Nakuru Railway Station and addressed residents. Pulse Live Kenya

The Nakuru-Kisumu railway line which has not been operational for close to 13 years is now restored and fully operational. The Nakuru Railway Station is one of the many refurbished areas under the 217 kilometres Nakuru-Kisumu meter gauge railway revitalization project,” said CS Yatani.

The Cabinet Secretary expressed optimism that the refurbished railway station will restore Nakuru to its past glory.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru's message to residents after launching Nakuru Railway Station

Uhuru's message to residents after launching Nakuru Railway Station

Interesting details about plane used to transport ballot papers

Interesting details about plane used to transport ballot papers

Ex-Sol Generation musician Crystal Asige nominated to Parliament

Ex-Sol Generation musician Crystal Asige nominated to Parliament

Matiang'i: Why theres a shortage of Sh200, Sh100 notes

Matiang'i: Why theres a shortage of Sh200, Sh100 notes

Uhuru swears in newly appointed KDF Commanders [Photos]

Uhuru swears in newly appointed KDF Commanders [Photos]

Tuju reveals details of how Ruto was paid to support Uhuru

Tuju reveals details of how Ruto was paid to support Uhuru

What next after court suspends Prof Wainaina's sacking?

What next after court suspends Prof Wainaina's sacking?

Former MP arrested in connection to shooting opponent's supporter

Former MP arrested in connection to shooting opponent's supporter

Family struggles to raise Sh300K for autopsy of ICC witness

Family struggles to raise Sh300K for autopsy of ICC witness

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Former TV anchor Jacqueline Maribe (left) with her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at Milimani Law Court on July 19, 2022. Image by Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group