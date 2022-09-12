"Our president-elect" Uhuru makes appeal to Ruto in final speech

President Kenyatta spoke after a meeting with Ruto in which he joined his family in wishing his deputy a successful tenure as president.

Uhuru acknowledged that he would hand over the instruments of power to the incoming head of state at Kasarani stadium.

“My entire family and I join all Kenyans in wishing the very best to our next president Dr William Samoei Ruto and extending to him our warmest congratulations for receiving the mandate from Kenyans to lead us our 5th president.

“Our president-elect, as you walk the path to your inauguration and beyond, you will be the president of not only those who voted for you but for all Kenyans,” he said in his message to Ruto.

Uhuru said he would pray for the next president’s success because that will mean success for the country.

Uhuru, Ruto finalise handover plans at State House

Kenyatta received Ruto who was accompanied by his wife Rachel and showed them around the residence which they will call home for the next five years.

According to those aware of the meeting, Ruto and Uhuru discussed the final details of the handover process.

The talks will culminate in the inauguration ceremony where Ruto will take the oath of office and receive the instruments of power from the retiring head of state.