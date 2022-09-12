RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

"Our president-elect" Uhuru makes appeal to Ruto in final speech

Denis Mwangi

Uhuru explains why he will pray for Ruto’s success as president

Uhuru Kenyatta gives William Ruto tour of State House ahead of Inauguration
Uhuru Kenyatta gives William Ruto tour of State House ahead of Inauguration

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally extended his congratulations to President-elect William Ruto in what would be termed as his last address to the nation as the head of state.

Recommended articles

President Kenyatta spoke after a meeting with Ruto in which he joined his family in wishing his deputy a successful tenure as president.

Uhuru acknowledged that he would hand over the instruments of power to the incoming head of state at Kasarani stadium.

Uhuru Kenyatta gives William Ruto tour of State House ahead of Inauguration
Uhuru Kenyatta gives William Ruto tour of State House ahead of Inauguration Pulse Live Kenya

My entire family and I join all Kenyans in wishing the very best to our next president Dr William Samoei Ruto and extending to him our warmest congratulations for receiving the mandate from Kenyans to lead us our 5th president.

Our president-elect, as you walk the path to your inauguration and beyond, you will be the president of not only those who voted for you but for all Kenyans,” he said in his message to Ruto.

Uhuru said he would pray for the next president’s success because that will mean success for the country.

Kenyatta received Ruto who was accompanied by his wife Rachel and showed them around the residence which they will call home for the next five years.

According to those aware of the meeting, Ruto and Uhuru discussed the final details of the handover process.

The talks will culminate in the inauguration ceremony where Ruto will take the oath of office and receive the instruments of power from the retiring head of state.

Uhuru Kenyatta gives William Ruto tour of State House ahead of Inauguration
Uhuru Kenyatta gives William Ruto tour of State House ahead of Inauguration Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Our president-elect Uhuru makes appeal to Ruto in final speech

"Our president-elect" Uhuru makes appeal to Ruto in final speech

Ruto arrives at State House in style ahead of inauguration ceremony [VIDEO]

Ruto arrives at State House in style ahead of inauguration ceremony [VIDEO]

Judiciary warns sponsors of attacks against Supreme Court

Judiciary warns sponsors of attacks against Supreme Court

Revamped, photos of Uhuru Park as it opens for public

Revamped, photos of Uhuru Park as it opens for public

How Azimio plans on making Ruto's govt fund opposition

How Azimio plans on making Ruto's govt fund opposition

Ruto settles on unique presidential flag

Ruto settles on unique presidential flag

Kenyans to enjoy fireworks extravaganza at Uhuru Park

Kenyans to enjoy fireworks extravaganza at Uhuru Park

Sakaja dumbfounded by the sorry state of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

Sakaja dumbfounded by the sorry state of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

Ruto: What I will do once I put the Bible down after being sworn in

Ruto: What I will do once I put the Bible down after being sworn in

Trending

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election