Uhuru announces 19 top gov't appointments days before his term expires [Full List]

With just days to the end of his final term in office, President Uhuru Kenyatta has made several high-level appointments to various state boards and commissions.
Uhuru announces 19 top gov't appointments days before his term expires
The list features familiar faces, corporate bigshots and accomplished civil servants
The appointments were made through a Gazette notice published on August 5 and had familiar faces, corporate bigshots and accomplished civil servants featuring in the list.
Among the bodies affected by the latest appointments are the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 250 (2) of the Constitution, as read with section 10 (5) of the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission Act, 2011, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint— Cecilia Mbinya Mutuku (Dr.), John Ogallo, to be members of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, for a period of six (6) years,” read the Gazette Notice in part.
Below is the full list of the appointments made with the terms running for between three and six years.
- Linus Gitahi - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Rivatex East Africa Limited (3 years)
- Dennis Awori (Amb.) - Member of the State Corporations Advisory Committee (3 years)
- Winfrida Ngumi - Chairperson of the Board of the Kenya National Highways Authority (3 years)
- Simon Gicharu (Dr.) - Chairperson of the Water Services Regulatory Board (3 years)
- Donald Apollo Kokonya (Dr.) - Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Board of Mental Health (3 years)
- John Waithaka - Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (3 years)
- Nabila Khanbhai (Dr.) - Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority (3 years)
- Robert Mwangi Kariuki - chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board (3 years)
- Geoffrey Gitu Mbirua - Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Aids Control Council (3 years)
- Gerald Macharia - Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya National Public Health Institute (3 years)
- Jas Bedi - Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency Board (3 years)
- Capt. Paul Rukaria - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya National Trading Corporation (3 years)
- Col. (Rtd.) Noor Musa - Chairperson of the Board of the Kenya Fisheries Service (3 years)
- Phyllis Wakiaga - chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board (3 years)
- Charles Mugo Chiuri (Eng.) - Chairperson of the Board of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (3 years)
- Omar Jibril Mohamed - Chairperson of the Kenya National Library Services Board (2 years)
- Fatma Naaman Muses - Chairperson of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (3 years)
- Christine Anyango Agimba - Chairperson of the Kenya Law Reform Commission (6 years)
- Lucas Kyonze Tumbo (Rtd.) Maj. Gen. - Chairperson of the Advisory Committee on Military Veterans (4 years)
