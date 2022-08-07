Uhuru announces 19 top gov't appointments days before his term expires [Full List]

The appointments were made through a Gazette notice published on August 5 and had familiar faces, corporate bigshots and accomplished civil servants featuring in the list.

Among the bodies affected by the latest appointments are the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 250 (2) of the Constitution, as read with section 10 (5) of the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission Act, 2011, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint— Cecilia Mbinya Mutuku (Dr.), John Ogallo, to be members of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, for a period of six (6) years,” read the Gazette Notice in part.

Below is the full list of the appointments made with the terms running for between three and six years.