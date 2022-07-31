Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's aide de camp dies at 82

Matu who died aged 82 was described by the president as a patriotic servant of the nation who served the country with diligence, saying he was a great role model who deserves to be looked up to.

“We will forever cherish Lt. Col. (Rtd) Samuel Ngure Matu for his commitment to the service of our beloved country. His diligence and skills earned him a position as Chief Security Officer at Toyota Kenya after retiring from the military.

"We thank God for having given him to us as a gift. We appreciate his service to the community, especially the role he played in church and in the Military Officers Association,” President Kenyatta said.

Lt. Col. (Rtd) Matu was among the few military men who served the first president as Aide de Camps. Others who served the first president as ADCs include Brigadier Macharia and Major (Rtd) Marsden Madoka.

Madoka in a past interview revealed that he was interviewed by the head of state personally after Jomo Kenyatta was unimpressed by the soldiers that had been recommended by his generals.

