RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's aide de camp dies at 82

Authors:

Amos Robi

The late Lt Col (Rtd) Matu also served as Chief Security Officer at Toyota Kenya

President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta flanked by his then Aide de Camp Brigadier. Macharia and Daniel Gachukia (right).
President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta flanked by his then Aide de Camp Brigadier. Macharia and Daniel Gachukia (right).

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Lt. Col. (Rtd) Samuel Ngure Matu a former aide de camp to Kenya's founding president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Recommended articles

Matu who died aged 82 was described by the president as a patriotic servant of the nation who served the country with diligence, saying he was a great role model who deserves to be looked up to.

“We will forever cherish Lt. Col. (Rtd) Samuel Ngure Matu for his commitment to the service of our beloved country. His diligence and skills earned him a position as Chief Security Officer at Toyota Kenya after retiring from the military.

"We thank God for having given him to us as a gift. We appreciate his service to the community, especially the role he played in church and in the Military Officers Association,” President Kenyatta said.

The late Lt Col (Rtd) Samuel Ngure Matu
The late Lt Col (Rtd) Samuel Ngure Matu The late Lt Col (Rtd) Samuel Ngure Matu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: The life of a President's Aide de Camp explained

Lt. Col. (Rtd) Matu was among the few military men who served the first president as Aide de Camps. Others who served the first president as ADCs include Brigadier Macharia and Major (Rtd) Marsden Madoka.

Madoka in a past interview revealed that he was interviewed by the head of state personally after Jomo Kenyatta was unimpressed by the soldiers that had been recommended by his generals.

President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta flanked by his then Aide de Camp Brigadier. Macharia and Daniel Gachukia (right).
President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta flanked by his then Aide de Camp Brigadier. Macharia and Daniel Gachukia (right). President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta flanked by his then Aide de Camp Brigadier. Macharia and Daniel Gachukia (right). Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyatta promotes current, former aides-de-camp in new KDF appointments There was yet another officer who was selected by the army commander to be the ADC unfortunately he did not behave himself so the president fired him.

"In fact, he got him out of the army so at that stage, he told the army commander the next ADC must be the person he interviews and makes a decision on whether he wants that individual or not," the retired army officer said.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Munya addresses unga crisis being experienced in the country

CS Munya addresses unga crisis being experienced in the country

Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's aide de camp dies at 82

Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's aide de camp dies at 82

Do you think I have time to look for you? - Uhuru responds to DP Ruto

Do you think I have time to look for you? - Uhuru responds to DP Ruto

Azimio Secretary-General issues statement on viral audio linking him to election rigging plot

Azimio Secretary-General issues statement on viral audio linking him to election rigging plot

Inside Uhuru’s last full week in office before August elections

Inside Uhuru’s last full week in office before August elections

Azimio-Kenya Kwanza trade accusations of voter malpractice days to polls

Azimio-Kenya Kwanza trade accusations of voter malpractice days to polls

2 things Kibaki insisted on and how he met my mother - Ocholla Mwai

2 things Kibaki insisted on and how he met my mother - Ocholla Mwai

Alfred Mutua campaigns for Azimio candidate as DP Ruto watches

Alfred Mutua campaigns for Azimio candidate as DP Ruto watches

Family explain why they spoke to media on Ruto slapping former Assistant Minister

Family explain why they spoke to media on Ruto slapping former Assistant Minister

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Hussein Mohammed caught on camera pushing mama mboga during presidential debate

Driver's wife reveals complaints raised by her husband before Nithi River accident

Mzee Simba's wife