President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Lt. Col. (Rtd) Samuel Ngure Matu a former aide de camp to Kenya's founding president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.
Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's aide de camp dies at 82
The late Lt Col (Rtd) Matu also served as Chief Security Officer at Toyota Kenya
Matu who died aged 82 was described by the president as a patriotic servant of the nation who served the country with diligence, saying he was a great role model who deserves to be looked up to.
“We will forever cherish Lt. Col. (Rtd) Samuel Ngure Matu for his commitment to the service of our beloved country. His diligence and skills earned him a position as Chief Security Officer at Toyota Kenya after retiring from the military.
"We thank God for having given him to us as a gift. We appreciate his service to the community, especially the role he played in church and in the Military Officers Association,” President Kenyatta said.
Lt. Col. (Rtd) Matu was among the few military men who served the first president as Aide de Camps. Others who served the first president as ADCs include Brigadier Macharia and Major (Rtd) Marsden Madoka.
Madoka in a past interview revealed that he was interviewed by the head of state personally after Jomo Kenyatta was unimpressed by the soldiers that had been recommended by his generals.
"There was yet another officer who was selected by the army commander to be the ADC unfortunately he did not behave himself so the president fired him.
"In fact, he got him out of the army so at that stage, he told the army commander the next ADC must be the person he interviews and makes a decision on whether he wants that individual or not," the retired army officer said.
