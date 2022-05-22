Inside Uhuru’s grand plans to tour Mt Kenya with Martha Karua

According to Uhuru’s allies, the head of state will tour Mt Kenya from June to commission projects and introduce the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition running mate to residents with the tour likely to begin soon after Madaraka Day celebrations.

Jubilee Director of Elections, Kanini Kega, confirmed that plans are underway for the President to camp in Mt Kenya in June and July, adding that the exact dates of the activities “will be released soon”.

He explained that the President will kick off his tour with Nyeri before combing through the other nine counties that make up Mount Kenya region.

“His countrywide campaigns will start with the mountain. We do not just want him to campaign. The President will also commission projects,” explained the Kieni MP.

Kega added that Uhuru will show the region which direction to take politically, noting that it is already clear that the mountain has already embraced Martha Karua.

“President Kenyatta will also show us which direction to take. It is obvious Mt Kenya is with Karua. She is the person we will oscillate around when the boss leaves office,” Kega added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Gatanga MP Joseph Nduati confirmed that the itinerary for the tour will be fine-tuned as soon as the President jets into the country from Switzerland.

“We are waiting to be given the exact date of the meeting,” Mr Nduati said,” stated the Gatanga MP.

During the tour, President Kenyatta will launch several development projects including Othaya Hospital, Chaka market, Naromoru Hospital, Nyambene milk plant and the expanded Kenol-Marua road.

Bruising battle and heightened political activities in Mount Kenya

On his part, Jubilee Secretary Jeremiah Kioni warned the rival Kenya Kwanza camp to prepare for a bruising political battle

“Our opponents should brace themselves for a bruising battle,” Mr Kioni stated.

The Mount Kenya region has turned into a battleground and has seen heightened political activities as the rival political formations battle it out for a share of the votes.

Pulse Live Kenya

In just five days, the Raila-Karua brigade has combed through Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nyeri and Murang’a.