Uhuru promotes his current and former Aide de Camps in new KDF appointments

President Uhuru Kenyatta named his former ADC as Commander of the Kenya Army among 21 other appointments and promotions

President Uhuru Kenyatta has rewarded his Aide de Camp Colonel Timothy Stelu Lekolol in a raft of promotions and appointments made on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, President Kenyatta’s aide de camp has been promoted from Colonel to Brigadier and will remain as his ADC.

A brigadier is the fourth highest rank in the military after General, Lieutenant General and Major General.

Brigadier Lekolol was appointed as Uhuru’s ADC in 2018 and became the first navy officer to serve in that capacity.

President Uhuru also promoted his former ADC Maj Gen Peter Mbogo Njiru to Lieutenant General and appointed him as Commander Kenya Army, while Lt Gen Walter Koipaton retires on completion of four years tour of duty.

Brig David Kimaiyo Chemwaina Tarus was promoted to Major General and appointed the General Officer Commanding Western Command.

Brig Juma Shee Mwinyikai has been promoted to Major General and appointed General Officer Commanding Eastern Command.

Brig Fredrick Leuria has been promoted to Major General and appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training.

Brig Mungai Nyaga has risen to the rank of Major General and has been appointed Force Commander East African Community Regional Force for DRC.

Col William Kamoiro is now a Brigadier and has also been appointed Commander Second Brigade.

Col Ahmed Mohamed Saman has been promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commander Special Operations Brigade.

Others include: Col Joel Muriungi M’Arimi promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commandant of the Recruits Training School.

Col Joseph Doughlas Mokwena promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of System at Defence Headquarters.

Col David Kiprotich Chesire promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commander 8 Brigade.

Col Alice Muringo Mate promoted to Brigadier and remains in the Legal Branch at Defence Headquarters.

Col (Dr) David Kimeli Chepsiror promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief Medical Officer, Isiolo Regional Hospital.

Col Charles Ndirangu Mathenge promoted to Brigadier and appointed Managing Director, Defence Forces Food Processing Factory.

Similarly Kenya Air Force Brig Benard Waliaula is now a Major General and a has been appointed Director Defence National Security Industries.

Col Mohammed Salah Farah has also been promoted to Brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Laikipia Air Base.

Col Mohamed Dahir Ali has been promoted to Brigadier and appointed Principal, Defence Forces Technical College.

Others include; Col (Dr) Justino Mutisya Muinde, promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief Medical Officer, Eldoret Regional Hospital.

Col Apollo Ogola Aloka, promoted to Brigadier and appointed Senior Directing Staff Air, National Defence College.

Col Hillary Biwott Kipkosgey, promoted to Brigadier and appointed Director Kenya Space Agency.

Col Ziporah Kalondu Kioko, promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Strategic Communication, at the Defence Headquarters.

And Kenya Navy Col John Wekesa Khaoya is now a Brigadier and has been appointed Chief of Welfare and Compensation, at the Defence Headquarters.

