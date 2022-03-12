I need your support, I will not fail you - Raila accepts Azimio presidential ticket

Addressing the delegates after more than 21 parties signed a coalition agreement with the Azimio campaign, President Uhuru Kenyatta thanked party leaders from the parties stating that it was an act of patriotic unity.

"Njia ya kuhakikisha tutakuwa na nchi tunaishi kwa amaini ni kitembea pamoja. Mmeamua mmundo sio wa kujipenda, ila an inclusive leadership na kila mtu atahusishwa katika huo uongozi

"(The only way to guarantee a nation where we live in peace is by working together. As party leaders you've shown that you are not selfish but all-inclusive. And in this kind of leadership, it's consultative)," the president stated.

The President went on to hail Mr Musyoka as a selfless leader who had put his ambition aside to back the ODM party leader's bid for the presidency, a first indication that the Wiper leader will once again be running-mate for Raila.

Raila accepts nomination as Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate

While accepting a nomination to vie as the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate, Mr Odinga assured that among the top agendas for his administration will be health, ending corruption and empowering the youth.

"The pledges I make here, today, with this ticket, are pledges I intend to keep. I pledge to lead an all-out war against poverty, unemployment and hopelessness in Kenya and actualise Article 43 of the Kenyan Constitution.

"I pledge to build an economy that helps every Kenyan make ends meet...with a very deliberate focus on women... I pledge to create a stand-alone ministry for youth affairs, and mainstream appointment of the youth in the Azimio government in addition to tax holidays for youth enterprises and incentive for organisations that employ the youth... I pledge to take technology to Kenya's farmlands and help revolutionalise agriculture... I pledge to build on health gains made by the Jubilee government...through Baba Care," Odinga outlined.

Pulse Live Kenya

He concluded: "I need your support, I need your help, I will not fail you."

Jacaranda 'coronation' rally

The Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi's Eastlands area later witnessed the unveiling of the Azimio la Umoja coalition presidential candidate and his running mate.

The rally had been termed “a celebration of Raila’s day” by ODM’s Director of Elections and Campaigns Junet Mohamed, with more than 300 delegates drawn from the 15 political parties having convened at KICC to endorse Raila for president.

The Azimio partner parties signed a partnership agreement before heading to the Jacaranda Grounds for their political rally.

The host, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino in a video posted on Twitter, had urged Kenyans to turn up in huge numbers and welcome the Azimio leaders.

The event which has been hyped as a 'political Tsunami', had been earlier announced to the public in Nakuru County by the ODM leader on March 3.