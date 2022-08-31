Uhuru resurfaces weeks after General Election [Video]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Denis Mwangi

President Kenyatta could be seen in a jovial mood laughing heartily with Kenyans

President Kenyatta interacting with Kenyans in Mombasa
President Uhuru Kenyatta has made his first public appearance since August 9, 2022 when he cast his vote in Gatundu South Constituency.

After the election, President Kenyatta retreated to the privacy of State House where he met observers and visiting dignitaries in the days that followed.

However, since then not much has been heard or seen of the head of state until Wednesday, August 31 where he visited Mombasa County.

He was seen interacting with Kenyans in Mombasa where the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance clinched the governor seat.

President Kenyatta had lunch at his favourite hotel in Mombasa Barka

Abdulswamad Nassir of ODM was declared the Mombasa governor-elect after clinching the seat in the by-election held on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Abdulswamad garnered 119,083 votes, followed by Hassan Omar of UDA who managed 98,108 votes.

He will be replacing outgoing Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who completed his second term. Nassir will be deputized by Francis Thoya.

Many Kenyans have been wondering why President Uhuru Kenyatta is yet to make public comments regarding the declaration of William Ruto as president-elect.

Lawyer Steve Ogolla made a hypothesis on the reason President Kenyatta is yet to congratulate his friend-turned-rival Ruto.

He explained that the head of state’s silence may imply support for his preferred candidate Raila Odinga who has disputed the presidential election results.

Many heads of state and international associates of President Kenyatta have already sent their congratulatory messages to Ruto, recognising him as the president-elect.

The Azimio la Umoja coalition party, in which Uhuru is the chairman announced that it would not recognise Ruto as president-elect.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is silent because he's the chairperson of Azimio and his candidate is contesting the result and reasonably can be understood to mean that he has also rejected the results because this is the party, and have not seen division,” Ogolla said.

He, however, argued that the head of state bears the responsibility of uniting the country and protecting political and economic stability.

If his silence compromises the stability of the nation then he has to rise above his position as Azimio chairperson and speak as the head of state,” the lawyer added.

The lawyer explained that Uhuru could strike a balance between acknowledging that the IEBC had already declared a winner as well as taking note of the dispute filed at the Supreme Court.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

