RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru issues update on price of maize flour

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Uhuru says politicising the price of unga is akin to mocking vulnerable households

President Uhuru Kenyatta said Kenya had made commendable progress towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
President Uhuru Kenyatta said Kenya had made commendable progress towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a statement regarding the price of maize flour after a meeting between Agriculture CS Peter Munya, maize millers and other stakeholders.

Recommended articles

President Kenyatta directed that his administration would subsidise the cost of maize flour to make millers sell the product at Sh100 per 2kg.

This comes bares days after the Ministry of Agriculture made the announcement, yet the price of the product remained above Sh200 at many outlets.

The head of state reminded Kenyans of the other measures the government had instituted including suspending the railway development levy and import declaration fees.

President Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

He also faulted politicians who had turned their maize crisis into political fodder, blaming the government for the high cost of the commodity.

"Every election in our country has attracted an unga crisis and at times it seems to be engineered. There is an obvious trend between the manner with which the price of Unga goes up and the tempo is taken up during elections," he said.

He recalled that when his administration was taking over power in 2013, the price of maize flour was at Sh130, which was very high at the time, adding that the price also shot up to Sh189 before the 2017 General Elections.

This crisis was used as fuel to power the ambitions of certain members of the political class. Today once again, a month to the August 2022 General Elections the price of unga has shot up again. It has moved from Sh100 to Sh205 so the national question that all of us must pose from this trend is that is it a coincidence? Is this the result of a market dynamic or deliberate outcome?” the president asked.

He appealed to millers to be cognizant of the rights of Kenyans and urged them to consider their consumers' welfare and not be driven solely by profitability.

You can make profits and exercise responsible business practices all at the same time, more so because if unethical practices result in instability before or after the elections because the biggest loser is not the ordinary citizen. It is the corporate citizens whose investments will be the first to suffer,” President Kenyatta cautioned.

He continued by saying that logistical difficulties brought on by COVID-19, locust invasion, crop failure, and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine have made it impossible for disadvantaged individuals to afford essential food supplies.

It is unfortunate and shocking that we have the audacity to politicise the misery of the most vulnerable in our society. It is even more distasteful for us to seek political gain and make political capital out of the suffering of the vulnerable without attempting to offer solutions,” Uhuru spoke.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru issues update on price of maize flour

Uhuru issues update on price of maize flour

DRC ambassador to Kenya accused of stealing church land

DRC ambassador to Kenya accused of stealing church land

IEBC give 3 reasons why Kigame doesn't qualify to run for presidency

IEBC give 3 reasons why Kigame doesn't qualify to run for presidency

CS Matiang'i opens Sh81 million Anti-Terror Police Unit facilty

CS Matiang'i opens Sh81 million Anti-Terror Police Unit facilty

ICC witness mysteriously dies in Kakamega

ICC witness mysteriously dies in Kakamega

House help who stole Sh4M from CAS arrested at witchdoctor's home

House help who stole Sh4M from CAS arrested at witchdoctor's home

Gachagua, Karua declare their networth on live TV

Gachagua, Karua declare their networth on live TV

Joho and Junet question Ruto and Gachagua's source of helicopters

Joho and Junet question Ruto and Gachagua's source of helicopters

Sifuna breaks silence after the confrontation with Alai

Sifuna breaks silence after the confrontation with Alai

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Lawyer Paul Muite shares reason he has shed weight after reports of serious illness

Senior Counsel Paul Muite when he welcomed Jimi Wanjigi to Safina Party in March 2022

Maribe- Jowie case postponed after unknown illness hit

TV anchor Jackie Maribe and Joseph Irungu in court

Ex-University of Nairobi VC to chair new Kenyatta University council

Prof Kiamba during the Installation of the current VC Prof Stephen Kiama

Good news as government reduces maize flour price to Sh100

Maize flour