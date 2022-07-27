RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru swears in newly appointed KDF Commanders [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday morning witnessed the swearing-in of the newly appointed Kenya Army Commander, Lt. General Peter Mbogo Njiru.

President Uhuru Kenyatta witnessed the swearing-in of the newly appointed Kenya Army Commander, Lt. General Peter Mbogo Njiru.
President Uhuru Kenyatta witnessed the swearing-in of the newly appointed Kenya Army Commander, Lt. General Peter Mbogo Njiru.

The swearing-in ceremony, attended by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) top brass led by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Robert Kibochi, was conducted by the Head of Public Service Dr. Joseph Kinyua at State House, Nakuru.

President Uhuru Kenyatta witnessed the swearing-in of the newly appointed Kenya Army Commander, Lt. General Peter Mbogo Njiru.
President Uhuru Kenyatta witnessed the swearing-in of the newly appointed Kenya Army Commander, Lt. General Peter Mbogo Njiru. Pulse Live Kenya

The event also doubled up as the investiture ceremony for the recently promoted Brigadier Zipporah Kalondu Kioko and Brigadier Alice Muringo Mate.

President Kenyatta commended the newly promoted KDF senior officers and wished them success in their new positions.

President Uhuru Kenyatta commended the newly promoted KDF senior officers
President Uhuru Kenyatta commended the newly promoted KDF senior officers Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta commended the newly promoted KDF senior officers and wished them success in their new positions.
President Uhuru Kenyatta commended the newly promoted KDF senior officers and wished them success in their new positions. Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta promoted his former ADC Major General Peter Mbogo Njiru to Lieutenant General and appointed him as Commander Kenya Army, while Lt. Gen. Walter Koipaton retires on completion of four years tour of duty.

Brig. David Kimaiyo Chemwaina Tarus was promoted to Major General and appointed the General Officer Commanding Western Command.

Brig. Juma Shee Mwinyikai has been promoted to Major General and appointed General Officer Commanding Eastern Command.

Brig. Fredrick Leuria has been promoted to Major General and appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training.

Brig. Mungai Nyaga has risen to the rank of Major General and has been appointed Force Commander East African Community Regional Force for DRC.

Col William Kamoiro is now a Brigadier and has also been appointed Commander Second Brigade.

President Uhuru Kenyatta commended the newly promoted KDF senior officers and wished them success in their new positions.
President Uhuru Kenyatta commended the newly promoted KDF senior officers and wished them success in their new positions. Pulse Live Kenya

Col Ahmed Mohamed Saman has been promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commander Special Operations Brigade.

Others include: Col. Joel Muriungi M’Arimi promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commandant of the Recruits Training School.

Col. Joseph Doughlas Mokwena was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of System at Defence Headquarters.

Col. David Kiprotich Chesire was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commander 8 Brigade.

Col. Alice Muringo Mate was promoted to Brigadier and remains in the Legal Branch at Defence Headquarters.

Col. (Dr) David Kimeli Chepsiror was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief Medical Officer, Isiolo Regional Hospital.

Col. Charles Ndirangu Mathenge was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Managing Director, Defence Forces Food Processing Factory.

Similarly Kenya Air Force Brig Benard Waliaula is now a Major General and a has been appointed Director of Defence National Security Industries.

Col. Mohammed Salah Farah has also been promoted to Brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Laikipia Air Base.

Col. Mohamed Dahir Ali has been promoted to Brigadier and appointed Principal, Defence Forces Technical College.

Others include; Col. (Dr) Justino Mutisya Muinde, promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief Medical Officer, Eldoret Regional Hospital.

Col. Apollo Ogola Aloka was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Senior Directing Staff Air, National Defence College.

Col. Hillary Biwott Kipkosgey was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Director, Kenya Space Agency.

Col. Ziporah Kalondu Kioko, promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Strategic Communication, at the Defence Headquarters.

And Kenya Navy Col. John Wekesa Khaoya is now a Brigadier and has been appointed Chief of Welfare and Compensation at the Defence Headquarters.

Denis Mwangi

