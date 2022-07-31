Inside Uhuru’s last full week in office before August elections

The week will see the head of state commissioning key development projects across the country to cement his legacy and drum up support for Odinga.

His itinerary indicates that the head of state will be in his Mount Kenya backyard, Vihiga, Coast and Nyanza regions where 2022 succession politics is expected to make it to the agenda.

The week will also be the final chance for the Jubilee party leader and Azimio Chair launch a final assault against William Ruto in what could tilt the scales in favour of the Azimio la Umoja candidate, especially among the president’s support base.

The head of state has on several occasions, without mentioning names, appealed to voters to elect Mr Odinga, and reject DP Ruto.

After keeping away from Odinga’s campaign trail, allies of the head of state opine that this week will be the ultimate showdown as the head of state will move in decisively to consolidate support for Mr Odinga and reinforce the ‘get-out-and-vote’ message to ensure massive turnout in favour of the Azimio la Umoja candidate.

Over the last few days, Uhuru’s lethal blows on the campaign trail have angered DP Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade.

The president has been to Samburu, Laikipia and Nakuru counties commissioning different projects within the past two weeks and rallying voters behind Raila Odinga.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jubilee Party vice-chairman David Murathe has stated that Ruto’s angry reaction and emotional outbursts are a clear indication that the President’s lethal blows are hitting on the target and delivering the desired results.

“He was annoyed because of the State House meeting in Nakuru. There are a lot of independents in the Rift Valley who are not for him and they are very strong on the ground.