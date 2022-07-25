RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru's sister's little known senior govt job

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kristina Pratt was recenlty conferred a honourary degree in Doctor of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa)

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a meeting with members of the NFDK at State House on Monday, July 25.
President Uhuru Kenyatta during a meeting with members of the NFDK at State House on Monday, July 25.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina Pratt is the chairperson of the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya NFDK.

Recommended articles

NFDK is an endowment fund established under the Perpetual Succession Act Cap 164 of the Laws of Kenya and mandated to utilize its income for the benefit of disabled persons within Kenya.

Ms Pratt led a delegation of the NFDK Board of Trustees to State House on Monday, July 25, where they delivered a report on their progress report for the last five years to President Kenyatta who is the patron.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a meeting with members of the NFDK at State House on Monday, July 25, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta during a meeting with members of the NFDK at State House on Monday, July 25, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta noted that members of the NFDK’s Board of Trustees led by their Chairperson Kristina Pratt, who is also his sister, have worked tirelessly in ensuring that the needs of persons with disabilities are catered for both in Government and in the society.

I congratulate all of you for the great work you have been doing and continue to do to ensure the special needs of persons with disabilities are catered for,” President Kenyatta said.

The President cited the mainstreaming of the special education needs of persons with disabilities in the country’s education policy as one of the achievements of the NFDK, saying that move has enabled more persons with disabilities to excel in their education.

During the meeting, the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya Board of Trustees presented to the President their progress report for the last five years.

READ: Muhoho Kenyatta lands executive job on East Africa Business Council

In her remarks, Kristina thanked President Kenyatta for his support in facilitating the NFDK to serve persons with disability and uplifting their lives.

On behalf of the entire disability fraternity, we thank you for the strides made to continually improve the lives of persons with disabilities in this country over your 10-year tenure. You have supported our Fund and you have been a great source of inspiration,” Pratt said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a meeting with members of the NFDK at State House on Monday, July 25, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta during a meeting with members of the NFDK at State House on Monday, July 25, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The NFDK Board of Trustees Chairperson pointed out that through President Kenyatta, as the patron, the fund has increased its annual donation to persons with disabilities from Sh14 million to Sh350 million.

We initiated and successfully implemented flagship projects for the benefit of persons with disabilities, where currently more than 160 projects have been funded. We have also continually improved on the portfolio of vocational tools of trade donated to individual persons with disabilities,” Mrs. Pratt said.

She also thanked the President for creating an environment where persons with disabilities access the opportunities to do business with the Government through the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) policy.

Your Government has also progressively ensured the inclusion of persons with disabilities into leadership positions in mainstream Government, Government agencies and county governments,” the NFDK Board of Trustees Chairperson said.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru's sister's little known senior govt job

Uhuru's sister's little known senior govt job

Driver's wife reveals complaints raised by her husband before Nithi River accident

Driver's wife reveals complaints raised by her husband before Nithi River accident

NTSA takes action after Nithi River accident

NTSA takes action after Nithi River accident

State House staff shower Uhuru with gifts during farewell party [Photos]

State House staff shower Uhuru with gifts during farewell party [Photos]

Thank you for making me the 1st female spokesperson - Kanze Dena to Uhuru

Thank you for making me the 1st female spokesperson - Kanze Dena to Uhuru

DP Ruto goes after Raila for withdrawing from the presidential debate

DP Ruto goes after Raila for withdrawing from the presidential debate

Presidential debates secretariat issues statement over Raila's boycott

Presidential debates secretariat issues statement over Raila's boycott

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

Wamuchomba opens house DP Ruto built for a family in Kiambu

Wamuchomba opens house DP Ruto built for a family in Kiambu

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Former TV anchor Jacqueline Maribe (left) with her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at Milimani Law Court on July 19, 2022. Image by Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Gov't goes after teachers who punished a Class 8 pupil for not scoring 400/500

Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan