Uhuru's sister's little known senior govt job

NFDK is an endowment fund established under the Perpetual Succession Act Cap 164 of the Laws of Kenya and mandated to utilize its income for the benefit of disabled persons within Kenya.

Ms Pratt led a delegation of the NFDK Board of Trustees to State House on Monday, July 25, where they delivered a report on their progress report for the last five years to President Kenyatta who is the patron.

President Kenyatta noted that members of the NFDK’s Board of Trustees led by their Chairperson Kristina Pratt, who is also his sister, have worked tirelessly in ensuring that the needs of persons with disabilities are catered for both in Government and in the society.

“I congratulate all of you for the great work you have been doing and continue to do to ensure the special needs of persons with disabilities are catered for,” President Kenyatta said.

The President cited the mainstreaming of the special education needs of persons with disabilities in the country’s education policy as one of the achievements of the NFDK, saying that move has enabled more persons with disabilities to excel in their education.

During the meeting, the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya Board of Trustees presented to the President their progress report for the last five years.

In her remarks, Kristina thanked President Kenyatta for his support in facilitating the NFDK to serve persons with disability and uplifting their lives.

“On behalf of the entire disability fraternity, we thank you for the strides made to continually improve the lives of persons with disabilities in this country over your 10-year tenure. You have supported our Fund and you have been a great source of inspiration,” Pratt said.

The NFDK Board of Trustees Chairperson pointed out that through President Kenyatta, as the patron, the fund has increased its annual donation to persons with disabilities from Sh14 million to Sh350 million.

“We initiated and successfully implemented flagship projects for the benefit of persons with disabilities, where currently more than 160 projects have been funded. We have also continually improved on the portfolio of vocational tools of trade donated to individual persons with disabilities,” Mrs. Pratt said.

She also thanked the President for creating an environment where persons with disabilities access the opportunities to do business with the Government through the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) policy.