Uhuru makes surprise appearance at KDF airshow driving himself and Ethiopian PM

The head of state drove himself to the event with a lean team, leaving behind the heavy security detail that accompanies him at all events.

The president arrived in the company of visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister, Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

He was received by high-ranking military officials and waved to those in attendance amid cheers.

The President, who was received by KDF officials, waved to the crowd which cheered widely ahead as the airshow attended by thousands of Kenyans on Saturday, May 28 commenced.

The two dignitaries mingled freely with the elated crowd and greeted the children at the event as they made their way to their respective seats to enjoy the KDF Air Show.

His presence at the event was a surprise with State House indicating that the President made the impromptu visit to the fun-filled event.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta and visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali on Saturday made an impromptu appearance at the Museum Airshow Festival held at the newly redesigned Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi City County.

"The airshow, organised by the Kenya Defence Forces and the Aero Club of Kenya, was held as a forerunner to the official opening of the new Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum," read the statement read by State House.

Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

KDF did not disappoint thousands who thronged the venue, treating them with excellent display of aerobatics, breath-taking manouvres and giving them a glimpse of rare aircrafts with priceless collections from both corporate and civilian aircrafts on display.

The Air show led by Kenya Air Force (KAF) boasted both military and civilian aerobatics capabilities aimed at engaging and entertaining the public.

“You are all invited to witness this spectacular show of scintillating aerobatics by Kenya Air Force jets and extreme manoeuvres by a variety of helicopters in their inventory,” KDF stated.

Operations at Wilson Airport were halted to give room for the event with Kenya Civil Aviation Authority taking to Twitter noting: