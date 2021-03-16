President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of journalist Robin Njogu who passed on, on Monday night.

In his message, President Kenyatta described the late Njogu as a progressive journalist whose contribution to radio and online journalism has gone along way in transforming the country’s media and communication sector.

“Robin was an excellent journalist who mentored many young people in the Fourth Estate. We will forever cherish his skills and expertise in mass media, especially in radio where he has left a huge mark of excellence," said President Kenyatta.

The Head of State remembered Mr Njogu as an innovative, resourceful and open-minded journalist whose contribution as a past member of State House Press Corp will be cherished forever.

RMS Journalist Robin Njogu is dead

"My interactions with Robin during his time in the press corp were always enriching. He was a trusted and very effective member of the team,” the President recalled.

Days before his passing, Mr Njogu lost his mother and the President wished God's comfort and fortitude to the family.

