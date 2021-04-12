Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta must stand by his decision with the Building Bridges Initiative, and support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for presidency in 2022.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Murkomen said that the Hustler Nation has its own plan for 2022.

He pointed out that President Kenyatta betraying Mr Odinga will be a big mistake that will have a lasting effect politically.

Kipchumba Murkomen added that the Head of State knows what happened when former President Daniel Moi shortchanged Raila in 2002, and endorsed him for presidency.

“It will be a mistake of monumental proportion for Uhuru Kenyatta to shortchange Raila Odinga when he knows that Daniel Arap Moi shortchanged Him (Tinga) for his (Uhuru’s) sake. He must stand by his decision through BBI & support Raila in 2022. Hustlers already have their own plan,” wrote Senator Murkomen.

His words come a midst reports that talks between the former Prime Minister and the Deputy President have commenced over a possible coalition.

The two leaders (DP Ruto and Odinga) have in several occasions talked about being open to working together.