President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have led Kenyans in mourning the death of Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji, who died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment, at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

In his message, the Head of State describe Haji as a dependable leader and patriot and his death is a big blow to the country especially in the BBI constitutional reform process, where his leadership will be missed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta wished the family, friends and relatives of the departed leader God's comfort as they come to terms with his demise.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said that Kenya has lost a patriot and a humble servant, who can only be thanked for the years of his life he has served the country.

He added called on Kenyans to stand in prayers with the late Senator’s family.

“In the passing of Senator Yusuf Haji, Kenya has lost a dedicated patriot and a humble servant. We can only thank him for the years of his life that he gave in service of our country, his last great public passion being the Building Bridges Initiative. At this sad moment, we stand in prayers with his family that carries on with his passion for public service,” said Raila Odinga.

Other leaders followed suit, and here are their messages of condolence;