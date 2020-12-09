President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday received Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the Moyale One-Stop Boarder post in Marsabit County.

This was ahead of the Ethiopian PM’s two-day visit of Kenya, where he is expected to among other things inaugurate the border post.

The two leaders will also visit Lamu where they will inspect the ongoing construction of the Lamu port

“President Uhuru Kenyatta receives Dr @AbiyAhmedAli , Prime Minister of Ethiopia at the Moyale One-Stop Border Post in Marsabit County at the start of the Ethiopian leader's two-day official visit to Kenya. The two leaders will inaugurate the border post before heading to Lamu County where they will inspect the ongoing construction of Lamu Port,” said a statement from State House.

President Uhuru was accompanied by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Amb Ukur Yattani.

Photos

Uhuru receives Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Moyale (Photos)

Uhuru receives Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Moyale (Photos)

Uhuru receives Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Moyale (Photos)