Uhuru, Ruto, Raila expected at tomorrows National Prayer Breakfast meeting

President Kenyatta is expected to share a stage with Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The event comes just 74 days before the August 9 General Election and eyes will be on the three leaders following the heightened political activity.

The theme of the National Prayer Breakfast is Transition, which is in line with the elections.

“We have invited everyone, the Deputy President, Mr Odinga and even the Chief Justice. It is now upon them to choose to attend or not. It is only Kalonzo that we know is not in the country and therefore will not attend but the rest we expect at Safari Park,” Co-chair of the event Makueni MP Dan Maanzo said.

According to Maanzo, Parliament has relinquished the coordination of the event to the clergy that will take charge of the breakfast meeting.

“We also have guests from Uganda, Tanzania and Congo and therefore we don’t expect politics at the event. That is why even parliament will not have a major role,” he added.

Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, immediate presiding Bishop of Christ is the Answer Ministry (CITAM) Bishop David Oginde, Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria, Sheikh Abdalla, and others are expected to address the nation.

Often times the event has been used by political leaders as a platform for making subtle political statements.

“This is a National prayer breakfast, so leaders of all denominations have been invited and they will coordinate themselves and speak in terns because we don’t have a guest speaker from outside the country this time,” Manzo said.