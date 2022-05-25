RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru, Ruto, Raila expected at tomorrows National Prayer Breakfast meeting

Denis Mwangi

Kalonzo Musyoka expected to skip the 19th annual National Prayer Breakfast

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his estranged deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, his estranged deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to lead the county for the 19th annual National Prayer Breakfast set to take place in Nairobi on Thursday morning.

President Kenyatta is expected to share a stage with Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The event comes just 74 days before the August 9 General Election and eyes will be on the three leaders following the heightened political activity.

The theme of the National Prayer Breakfast is Transition, which is in line with the elections.

President Kenyatta with Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto at the National Prayer Breakfast
President Kenyatta with Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto at the National Prayer Breakfast ece-auto-gen

We have invited everyone, the Deputy President, Mr Odinga and even the Chief Justice. It is now upon them to choose to attend or not. It is only Kalonzo that we know is not in the country and therefore will not attend but the rest we expect at Safari Park,” Co-chair of the event Makueni MP Dan Maanzo said.

According to Maanzo, Parliament has relinquished the coordination of the event to the clergy that will take charge of the breakfast meeting.

We also have guests from Uganda, Tanzania and Congo and therefore we don’t expect politics at the event. That is why even parliament will not have a major role,” he added.

Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, immediate presiding Bishop of Christ is the Answer Ministry (CITAM) Bishop David Oginde, Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria, Sheikh Abdalla, and others are expected to address the nation.

Often times the event has been used by political leaders as a platform for making subtle political statements.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and other government officials during National Prayer Breakfast.
President Uhuru Kenyatta and other government officials during National Prayer Breakfast. Pulse Live Kenya

This is a National prayer breakfast, so leaders of all denominations have been invited and they will coordinate themselves and speak in terns because we don’t have a guest speaker from outside the country this time,” Manzo said.

Our theme for this year is transition and is in line with what as a country we are going through. We are just about to go to elections where we will transit to a new government and leadership,” he added.

Denis Mwangi

