Uhuru's Christmas message to Kenyans as he surprises children with gifts

Photos seen by the Pulselive.co.ke news desk show the former president in high spirits as he mingled freely with the children on Friday, December 23, 2022.

The former Head of State came bearing Christmas gifts which he presented to children at various homes including Children’s Garden Home and School in Uthiru, Mama Fatuma Goodwill Children’s Home and Gatundu Children’s Home.

Photos of the former head of state were shared on social media by Digital strategist Pauline Njoroge who explained that the retired head of state was celebrating the festive season by making merry and sharing with others.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday presented Christmas gifts to children at various homes including Children’s Garden Home and School in Uthiru, Mama Fatuma Goodwill Children’s Home and Gatundu Children’s Home. It is a season to make merry, and to also share with others,” she explained.

The former Head of State urged Kenyans to spread Christmas love and share their blessings with others as they celebrate.

“Christmas is a season when we remember the greatest gift God gave humanity in form of love through the birth of his only son Jesus Christ. As we spend time with those we love, let us celebrate each other and remember to count our blessings,” Uhuru stated.

“May we allow the spirit of Joy and peace to dwell in our homes and hearts, as we commemorate the birth of our saviour Jesus Christ. Merry Christmas,” he added.