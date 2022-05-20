Uhuru's cousin loses bid to stop takeover of 443-acre land in Thika

Muigai's application to prevent Bidii Kenya from occupying the land which it acquired at an auction was denied by Court of Appeal justices Roselyn Nambuye, Fatuma Sichale, and Sankale Ole Kantai.

The farm was auctioned 15 years ago after all the 18 cases he had filed to prevent a local bank from attaching the property were thrown out.

Muigai borrowed Sh18.6 million from a local bank through his Benjoh Amalgamated Ltd to start a coffee estate in 1988, with an eye on the lucrative export market.

He secured the financing by using land held by two of his businesses, Benjoh Amalgamated and Muiri Coffee Estates. Muiri Coffee Estates became a guarantor for Benjoh Amalgamated, the primary borrower.

After the businessman defaulted on the loan, the bank announced that it would auction the land but Muiruri obtained court orders barring the

When court restrictions prohibiting sale were lifted in 2007, the bank held an auction, with Bidii Kenya coming out on top with a Sh70 million bid.

Muigai submitted a public petition in the National Assembly in 2020, requesting that the auction and Bidii Kenya's purchase be revoked.