Uhuru's emotional farewell: CS Rachel Omamo breaks down

The CS who has held different positions in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet was overwhelmed by emotions and was captured shedding tears as military personnel bade Uhuru goodbye.

Omamo could be seen struggling to compose herself as she walked beside Uhuru and wiped her tears with a handkerchief.

During the farewell, Uhuru appreciated Kenyans at large for their support during his two terms in office that saw the nation make significant steps towards prosperity.

“I most sincerely thank all Kenyans for their extraordinary support to me, which made and continues to make significant contributions towards the prosperity of our nation.

“I thank everyone who has walked the talk with me and especially you the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF),” President Kenyatta said.

The CS first made it to Cabinet in 2013, serving in the Defense docket between 2013 and 2020.

In this role, she was a key figure in implementing the government’s security policies at a time when Kenyan troops were actively involved in peace efforts in Somalia

She was tasked with supervising the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), made up of the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and the Kenya Navy.

She was then moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Handover to president-elect William Ruto and colourful farewell

Uhuru has served as Kenya's President and Commander-In-Chief for 10 years will hand over power to President-elect William Ruto on September 13, during his swearing-in.

The farewell ceremony was also attended by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Robert Kibochi, Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Francis Omondi Ogolla, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, CSs Eugene Wamalwa (Defence) and Monica Juma (Energy).

Gen. Kibochi thanked Uhuru for involving the KDF in the implementation of key projects such as the revival of Kenya Meat Commission.

"Since the takeover of KMC's efficiency in product delivery and profit-making has been rejuvenated to a great extent," Kibochi said.

"In the spirit of enhancing comprehensive security, the Commander-in-Chief has, in the last 10 years supported the expansion and transformation of KDF in order to achieve mission readiness.