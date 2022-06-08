RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

UDA party takes on NIS over Kibicho remarks

Amos Robi

The letter to the NIS comes after Interior PS Karanja Kibicho said Raila was going to clinch 60% victory in the August 9 polls.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party officials led by Chairman Johnstone Muthama
United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party officials led by Chairman Johnstone Muthama

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has written to the National Intelligence Service (NIS), over remarks made by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho that Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga was going to clinch 60% victory in the August 9 polls.

Through lawyer Elias Mutuma, the William Ruto led party is seeking to ascertain whether the comments by Kibicho were based on findings by the NIS and that if so, the polls which are barely sixty days away are jeopardized by the unlawful use of data of the NIS.

"The utterances are of grave concern to our client considering that the source of such information has been attributed to NIS reports by none other than the Interior PS who sits in the National Security Council,” the legal demand read.

The party demanded the measures in place to safeguard intelligence data be made public noting that the unlawful use of the information by some people compromised free and fair elections.

UDA presidential flagbearer Dr William Ruto speaking during a church service on March 13, 2022
UDA presidential flagbearer Dr William Ruto speaking during a church service on March 13, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Mutuma insisted that the intelligence data was meant to serve national course and not pushing of individual interests and was to be treated with confidentiality.

"The Director General of NIS is the steward of all reports of the NIS. It is the his obligation to ensure that NIS reports underwritten by public funds serve the national interest and promote national security and are therefore kept confidential," read the letter.

The letter further threatened legal pursuit if the NIS Director General failed to respond by giving explanation to the concerns raised and that it could have the director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji investigate and charge the people involved in the intelligence leakage.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati with Dr William Ruto when the Commission cleared the Kenya Kwanza candidate to vie in the 2022 presidential election on June 4, 2022
IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati with Dr William Ruto when the Commission cleared the Kenya Kwanza candidate to vie in the 2022 presidential election on June 4, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“Unless the Board or the Office of the Director-General of NIS provides a reasoned and acceptable finding or explanation to the complaint herein within 14 days of this letter, the Complainant shall pursue further legal action.

The complainant further reserves the right to seek the intervention of the DPP to prosecute those responsible for infringing the express provisions of Section 61 (3) of the NIS act," the letter indicated.

Amos Robi

