UDA party takes on NIS over Kibicho remarks

Through lawyer Elias Mutuma, the William Ruto led party is seeking to ascertain whether the comments by Kibicho were based on findings by the NIS and that if so, the polls which are barely sixty days away are jeopardized by the unlawful use of data of the NIS.

"The utterances are of grave concern to our client considering that the source of such information has been attributed to NIS reports by none other than the Interior PS who sits in the National Security Council,” the legal demand read.

The party demanded the measures in place to safeguard intelligence data be made public noting that the unlawful use of the information by some people compromised free and fair elections.

Mutuma insisted that the intelligence data was meant to serve national course and not pushing of individual interests and was to be treated with confidentiality.

"The Director General of NIS is the steward of all reports of the NIS. It is the his obligation to ensure that NIS reports underwritten by public funds serve the national interest and promote national security and are therefore kept confidential," read the letter.

The letter further threatened legal pursuit if the NIS Director General failed to respond by giving explanation to the concerns raised and that it could have the director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji investigate and charge the people involved in the intelligence leakage.

“Unless the Board or the Office of the Director-General of NIS provides a reasoned and acceptable finding or explanation to the complaint herein within 14 days of this letter, the Complainant shall pursue further legal action.