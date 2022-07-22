Nyayo Stadium saga continues as Ruto camp threaten to go to court

In a letter drafted by lawyers representing United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the party has argued that Sports Kenya's decision to prevent a rally from taking place on August 6 is in breach of a contract signed on July 12.

"Take note that our instructions are to demand, which we hereby do, the immediate withdrawal or revocation or cancellation of the illegal letter by yourself dated July 20," read the letter drafted by Adrian Kamotho Njenga and Advocates.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenya Kwanza brigade further reiterated that the body mandated to manage sports stadia in the country violated a number of constitutional laws and in the event the matter isn't resolved, the party would have no choice but take further legal action.

"Please note that where outright impunity, breach of contract or a violation of rights is established as is the case herein, an avalanche of constitutional and statutory remedies abound," read the letter in part.

Who will be at Nyayo Stadium on August 6?

For the past few days, there has been a contention about who between the two leading presidential candidates would be granted permission to hold their final political rallies at Nyayo Stadium.

Azimio la Umoja coalition led by Raila Odinga also claimed to have secured the stadium to hold its final mega rally.

“The Azimio campaign team, led by Baba na Martha (Odinga and Martha Karua), will hold its last official campaign meeting in Nairobi on August 6, 2022 at Nyayo Stadium,” read a statement from Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party Secretary General Junet Mohammed.