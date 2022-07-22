RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nyayo Stadium saga continues as Ruto camp threaten to go to court

Cyprian Kimutai

Ruto camp claim they booked the venue on July 12

[FILE] NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/04/29: Deputy president of Kenya, William Ruto speaks during the state funeral of the late retired president Mwai Kibaki at Nyayo Stadium. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
[FILE] NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/04/29: Deputy president of Kenya, William Ruto speaks during the state funeral of the late retired president Mwai Kibaki at Nyayo Stadium. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto has written a letter to Sports Kenya challenging the decision preventing him and his team from holding their final political rally at Nyayo Stadium.

In a letter drafted by lawyers representing United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the party has argued that Sports Kenya's decision to prevent a rally from taking place on August 6 is in breach of a contract signed on July 12.

"Take note that our instructions are to demand, which we hereby do, the immediate withdrawal or revocation or cancellation of the illegal letter by yourself dated July 20," read the letter drafted by Adrian Kamotho Njenga and Advocates.

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/07/18: The deputy president of Kenya and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto addressing traders along Pumwani road during a campaign rally at the Gikomba market in Nairobi. (Photo by Boniface Muthoni/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/07/18: The deputy president of Kenya and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto addressing traders along Pumwani road during a campaign rally at the Gikomba market in Nairobi. (Photo by Boniface Muthoni/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenya Kwanza brigade further reiterated that the body mandated to manage sports stadia in the country violated a number of constitutional laws and in the event the matter isn't resolved, the party would have no choice but take further legal action.

"Please note that where outright impunity, breach of contract or a violation of rights is established as is the case herein, an avalanche of constitutional and statutory remedies abound," read the letter in part.

READ: Sports Kenya rejects UDA application to host mega rally at Nyayo Stadium

For the past few days, there has been a contention about who between the two leading presidential candidates would be granted permission to hold their final political rallies at Nyayo Stadium.

Azimio la Umoja coalition led by Raila Odinga also claimed to have secured the stadium to hold its final mega rally.

“The Azimio campaign team, led by Baba na Martha (Odinga and Martha Karua), will hold its last official campaign meeting in Nairobi on August 6, 2022 at Nyayo Stadium,” read a statement from Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party Secretary General Junet Mohammed.

The stadium is a favourite for both candidates due to its central location and capacity to hold thousands of Kenyans.

READ: Raila Odinga, Martha Karua raise millions for campaigns at Sh1 million per plate dinner

Cyprian Kimutai

