Update on fire that caught Old Mutual Tower after New Year fireworks display

The transition from celebration to concern was swift, with onlookers witnessing thick black smoke billowing from the building. The incident, though alarming, was quickly contained, and fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

Images and videos circulated on social media captured the intensity of the situation, showcasing the visible flames and the subsequent efforts to bring the fire under control.

The exact cause of the fire remains uncertain, leading to speculations on social media that it may have been triggered by the pyrotechnics used during the earlier New Year fireworks display.

The Kenyan government had, in anticipation of New Year celebrations, issued a directive urging citizens to obtain permits for fireworks displays. This directive was grounded in the Explosives Act, which mandates strict regulations and control over the sale and usage of fireworks.

The State Department of Mining, in a statement released on December 30, emphasised the necessity of adhering to these regulations.

The department clarified that individuals intending to stage fireworks displays must obtain a permit from the inspector of explosives under the State Department of Mining (SDM).

The directive also stipulated that officers from the SDM should be notified and present during New Year fireworks celebrations across the country.

Highlighting the importance of these regulations, the Mining Department stated, “Protection of lives and property calls for strict regulation and control of sale, storage, and fireworks usage as stipulated under the Explosives Act.”