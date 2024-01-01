The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Update on fire that caught Old Mutual Tower after New Year fireworks display

Amos Robi

Footage circulated on social media captured the intensity of the situation, showcasing the visible flames

UAP Old Mutual Towers fire
UAP Old Mutual Towers fire

The iconic UAP Old Mutual Towers in Nairobi found itself in a state of tension as a fire erupted shortly after the New Year fireworks display.

Recommended articles

The transition from celebration to concern was swift, with onlookers witnessing thick black smoke billowing from the building. The incident, though alarming, was quickly contained, and fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

Images and videos circulated on social media captured the intensity of the situation, showcasing the visible flames and the subsequent efforts to bring the fire under control.

The exact cause of the fire remains uncertain, leading to speculations on social media that it may have been triggered by the pyrotechnics used during the earlier New Year fireworks display.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenyan government had, in anticipation of New Year celebrations, issued a directive urging citizens to obtain permits for fireworks displays. This directive was grounded in the Explosives Act, which mandates strict regulations and control over the sale and usage of fireworks.

Fireworks display
Fireworks display Fireworks display Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Sh5B Old Mutual Tower in Nairobi is being sold

The State Department of Mining, in a statement released on December 30, emphasised the necessity of adhering to these regulations.

The department clarified that individuals intending to stage fireworks displays must obtain a permit from the inspector of explosives under the State Department of Mining (SDM).

ADVERTISEMENT

The directive also stipulated that officers from the SDM should be notified and present during New Year fireworks celebrations across the country.

Highlighting the importance of these regulations, the Mining Department stated, “Protection of lives and property calls for strict regulation and control of sale, storage, and fireworks usage as stipulated under the Explosives Act.”

Despite the unfortunate incident at UAP Old Mutual Towers, the tradition of fireworks on New Year’s Eve remains a spectacular one enjoyed by millions globally.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How CCTV led to arrest of 2 suspects behind the murder of Ugandan athlete

How CCTV led to arrest of 2 suspects behind the murder of Ugandan athlete

Ruto highlights 2023 achievements & outlines 2024 vision in New Year message

Ruto highlights 2023 achievements & outlines 2024 vision in New Year message

Update on fire that caught Old Mutual Tower after New Year fireworks display

Update on fire that caught Old Mutual Tower after New Year fireworks display

Police launch crackdown in Nyeri, scores arrested after Maina Njenga meeting ban

Police launch crackdown in Nyeri, scores arrested after Maina Njenga meeting ban

7 reported dead, scores injured in Eldoret-Nakuru highway accident

7 reported dead, scores injured in Eldoret-Nakuru highway accident

How police intercepted & arrested 10 suspects ferrying donkey meat to Nairobi

How police intercepted & arrested 10 suspects ferrying donkey meat to Nairobi

Raila slaps government with ultimatum, announces return of protests in 2024

Raila slaps government with ultimatum, announces return of protests in 2024

Film-maker Abel Mutua asks for financial assistance after death struck family

Film-maker Abel Mutua asks for financial assistance after death struck family

Man killed by wife in tragic love triangle after girlfriend came to his house

Man killed by wife in tragic love triangle after girlfriend came to his house

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenya unveils ambitious plan for military equipment over 5 years

Kenya unveils ambitious plan for military equipment

Vehicle the four young men were shot in

How a trip upcountry saved gang member from Buruburu shooting

Meru-based blogger Bernard Muthiani alias Sniper

New twist in Meru blogger Sniper's murder case as ODPP, DCI trade blame

Abel Mutua

Film-maker Abel Mutua asks for financial assistance after death struck family