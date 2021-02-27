Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) James Macharia has caused an uproar among Kenyans following his latest appointment of members of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Board.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) expressed displeasure in the appointments, stating the CS Macharia has a tendency of only giving government jobs to people from his tribe (Kikuyu).

In a Gazette Notice, CS Macharia appointed Mary Waithiegeni Chege, Zachariah Karenge Mungai and Ronald Ndirangu Ndegwa as the new members of Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Board.

“IN EXERCISE of power conferred by paragraph 8 (2) of the Nairobi Metropolitan Authority Order, 2017, the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Council appoints-

Mary Waithiegeni Chege

Zachariah Karenge Mungai

Ronald Ndirangu Ndegwa

To be members of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Board, for a period of three years, with effect from 10th February 2021” reads the Gazete notice.

However, Kenyans were quick to point out tribalism from the appointments;

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir wrote; “Have to end my over TWO YEARS restraining from commenting negatively about CS Macharia. As the Minister of sprawling Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development & Public Works, every time he makes an appointment, it has to be a Kikuyu. HE IS THE WORST TRIBALIST”.

MP Peter Kaluma added “This is a stinking tribalism in a country where inclusivity is a constitutional ideal. A Minister who makes such appointments should be nowhere around public service. @StateHouseKenya I will bring a motion to remove James Macharia from office if he is not sacked!”

