Uproar over Nakuru govt's high-end official vehicle

Denis Mwangi

The vehicle retails for between Sh15 million and Sh20 million.

2020 Land Rover Defender
2020 Land Rover Defender

The Nakuru County Government is on the spot over procuring a 2020 Land Rover Defender.

The vehicle was shared on Twitter by Capital FM presenter Itssoulo, eliciting reactions from Kenyans who offered their opinion on the car.

Many Kenyans on Twitter criticised the county government for misusing public funds by procuring such a high-end vehicle.

2020 Land Rover Defender
2020 Land Rover Defender Pulse Live Kenya

It's not yet established which office the 2020 Land Rover Defender is assigned to.

And why would a county government procure a car like this? Misplaced priorities,” said Jeruto Kosgey.

Why on earth do we allow such things to carry the day in our country? How I wish these were the MLK days when people believed in doing what is right and in the best interest of the people,” said Njeri Sloane.

Lakini hawa ma Politicians wa Kenya wanatutharau aje? Is this a spit on the face or what??? Ata si angenunua Pajero basi kama ni lazima we flush money in the toilets,” commented Odera.

Many Kenyans also raised concerns about the county’s pending bills owed to suppliers, yet the county has used public funds to purchase the vehicle.

As of 2022, Nakuru County Government owed Sh825 million to suppliers.

Those pending County bills are starting to make sense now,” Tony Okiro noted.

New Land Rover Defender. (Motor)
New Land Rover Defender. (Motor) Pulse Live Kenya

This is proper misuse of county funds. If the idea is to get an offroad vehicle, then numerous offroad vehicles are cheaper and can get to any part of the county comfortably,” Kariuki Thuku added.

Outright insensitivity on the economic plight of Kenyans. If they can have the audacity to do this which is in the open, how much else could they be doing in darkness?” commented Ernest Kerich.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

