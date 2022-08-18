US Congress delegation meets Raila Odinga in post election visit

Speaking after meeting a Congressional delegation of the US Senate and House of Representative led by Delaware Senator Chris Andrew Coons Raila said he was going to pursue the election petition legally and maintain peace.

“We held candid discussions on developments around our general election and bilateral relations with the Congressional delegation of the US Senate and House of Representatives. We reiterated our commitment to pursuing legal means to resolve issues around the election results,” Raila said after the meeting.

In a separate meeting with president Kenyatta, the delegation expressed its pleasure of how peaceful the election has been.

President Kenyatta meeting the US congress delegation Pulse Live Kenya

“We are encouraged by the peace Kenya has continued to experience during this period,” said Senator Coons.

President Kenyatta on his part said he wished the Kenyan elections were going to be an example not just in the continent but also the world.

“My greatest desire is that peace will prevail and we may set an example in the continent and the world,” President Kenyatta said.

In a meeting with the president elect William Ruto the delegation agreed to working together to strengthen bilateral ties.

US Congress delegation after meeting President elect William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

"We commit to deepen relations and further partnership for the mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries," he said.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet with organizations working to empower the girlchild, conservationists, and health providers.