RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

US Embassy announces changes to hasten Visa applications for Kenyans

Denis Mwangi

US Embassy announces a section of Kenyans who are eligibe for Visas without attending interviews

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman
US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman

The US Embassy in Nairobi has announced changes in the application of visas for a section of applicants.

Recommended articles

The announcement was made on Friday in compliance with US Ambassador Meg Whitman's commitment to making the application process easier.

As part of Ambassador Whitman's pledge to reduce the nonimmigrant visa interview appointment backlog, the United States Embassy in Nairobi announced today that it has expanded the Interview Waiver Program for nonimmigrant visas.

Effective immediately, those applying for tourist/business (B1/B2), student (F, J, M), or crew visas (C1/D) categories may be eligible for a visa renewal without an interview,” the announcement read.

US Embassy in Nairobi
US Embassy in Nairobi US Embassy in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

This means that says those applying for tourist, business, and student visas may be eligible for renewal without an interview.

Whitman stated in her first media appearance in August that the US embassy was aware of the extended waiting period applicants go through.

READ: Visa issues halt Hellen Obiri's relocation to USA

I am aware of the very long waiting times that Kenyans experience when applying for VISAs to the US. The situation is unacceptable. We need to find ways to expedite those VISA applications.

I promise you that we (the US Embassy in Kenya) will find ways to accelerate the process. That will be one of my top priorities,” Whitman said.

She was responding to the uproar about an announcement by the embassy that Kenyans would have to wait till 2024 to secure a US visa.

United States (US) embassy in Nairobi cancels all appointments scheduled for March 2, 2020 due to power outage
United States (US) embassy in Nairobi cancels all appointments scheduled for March 2, 2020 due to power outage United States (US) embassy in Nairobi cancels all appointments scheduled for March 2, 2020 due to power outage Pulse Live Kenya

"As we work through the backlog of applications and address the high demand for services, we recognize that some applicants may face extended visa interview wait times," read a statement from the embassy in part.

The embassy however clarified that visa appointments will be expedited for emergency situations such as death of a family member, medical care and some students.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DP Gachagua speaks after meeting with Raila [Photos]

DP Gachagua speaks after meeting with Raila [Photos]

US Embassy announces changes to hasten Visa applications for Kenyans

US Embassy announces changes to hasten Visa applications for Kenyans

More pain for Kenyans as KRA plans to increase taxes on these products [List]

More pain for Kenyans as KRA plans to increase taxes on these products [List]

Ruto calls meeting at an undisclosed location ahead of Cabinet announcement

Ruto calls meeting at an undisclosed location ahead of Cabinet announcement

Raila returns from vacation, attacks Judiciary in fiery speech [Video]

Raila returns from vacation, attacks Judiciary in fiery speech [Video]

Bayer Foundation publishes white paper on challenges female entrepreneurs face in sub-Saharan Africa

Bayer Foundation publishes white paper on challenges female entrepreneurs face in sub-Saharan Africa

Inspiring story of humble photographer behind Ruto's official portrait

Inspiring story of humble photographer behind Ruto's official portrait

Sakaja appoints Olive Mugenda, Dr Mercy Mwangangi to special taskforce

Sakaja appoints Olive Mugenda, Dr Mercy Mwangangi to special taskforce

Ruto deletes statement after uproar from diplomats [Screenshots]

Ruto deletes statement after uproar from diplomats [Screenshots]

Trending

Baringo County Deputy Governor Charles Kipngok

Deputy Governor dies aboard Kenya Airways flight

President-elect William Ruto reading a document presented by officials from the EU

Ruto settles on unique presidential flag ahead of inauguration

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro [Courtesy]

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder