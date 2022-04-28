US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

According to a statement shared on the embassy’s official platforms, students who performed well in their exams are encouraged to apply.

“The EducationUSA Scholars Program is a college access program that seeks to identify, recruit, and assist 40 academically strong students to gain admission to universities in the United States.

“The ESP application reflects the competitive nature of admission to these universities as we seek out the best personalities and most brilliant minds,” reads the statement.

KCSE candidates in an exam room Pulse Live Kenya

The program does not work with graduate students who have already completed their undergraduate education at local universities.

The minimum score to join the program is an overall grade of A- in the KCSE. Students who sat their KCSE prior to 2022 are not eligible.

Interested students are expected to visit the US Embassy Nairobi Twitter account for directions on how to apply.

After reviewing the result slips, eligible students will receive the application form and further application details via email.