RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kenyan students can apply to study in universities in the US

US Embassy in Nairobi
US Embassy in Nairobi

The United States Embassy in Nairobi has announced scholarships for students who received their results for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

Recommended articles

According to a statement shared on the embassy’s official platforms, students who performed well in their exams are encouraged to apply.

The EducationUSA Scholars Program is a college access program that seeks to identify, recruit, and assist 40 academically strong students to gain admission to universities in the United States.

The ESP application reflects the competitive nature of admission to these universities as we seek out the best personalities and most brilliant minds,” reads the statement.

KCSE candidates in an exam room
KCSE candidates in an exam room KCSE candidates in an exam room Pulse Live Kenya

The program does not work with graduate students who have already completed their undergraduate education at local universities.

The minimum score to join the program is an overall grade of A- in the KCSE. Students who sat their KCSE prior to 2022 are not eligible.

Interested students are expected to visit the US Embassy Nairobi Twitter account for directions on how to apply.

After reviewing the result slips, eligible students will receive the application form and further application details via email.

According to the US Embassy, students who scored less than 74 points in KCSE need not apply, because such applications will not be considered.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

Kibaki's ex-employee narrates how the former president helped him pay dowry

Kibaki's ex-employee narrates how the former president helped him pay dowry

Uhuru urges rebels in DR Congo to lay down weapons & embrace peace talks

Uhuru urges rebels in DR Congo to lay down weapons & embrace peace talks

Ban public viewing of dead bodies - Atheists tell Government

Ban public viewing of dead bodies - Atheists tell Government

Tim Wanyonyi officially goes back to Westlands after Azimio picked Igathe

Tim Wanyonyi officially goes back to Westlands after Azimio picked Igathe

Kakamega DG Kutima ditches Azimio for Kenya Kwanza, backs Malala for governor

Kakamega DG Kutima ditches Azimio for Kenya Kwanza, backs Malala for governor

Why Jalang'o was forced to defend his Lang'ata certificate hours after win

Why Jalang'o was forced to defend his Lang'ata certificate hours after win

Senate canonises Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP

Senate canonises Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP

Susan Kihika rescues top KCPE girl struggling to raise Form 1 fees

Susan Kihika rescues top KCPE girl struggling to raise Form 1 fees

Trending

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Jimmy Kibaki

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Fresh details emerge on Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho's viral orbituary that has Kenyans talking

KCSE 2021 Results: Overall 15 best candidates

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

IEBC hiring 418,000 Kenyans for election jobs, how to apply

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati