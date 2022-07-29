RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyan bank sold to US firm - CBK announces

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The US firm has heavy investments in Kenya and Nigeria

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge
CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced the acquisition of 66.06 per cent shareholding of Daraja Microfinance Bank Limited (Daraja MFB) by UMBA Inc. (UMBA) effective July 1, 2022.

Recommended articles

This follows CBK's approval on May 23, 2022, under Section 19(4) of the Microfinance Act and approval by the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani on June 10, 2022.

UMBA is a fintech company incorporated in the State of Delaware, United States of America and has its headquarters in San Francisco, California.

Daraja Microfinance Bank
Daraja Microfinance Bank Pulse Live Kenya

The company has operations in Kenya and Nigeria. In Kenya, UMBA operates a non-deposit-taking credit business through its subsidiary UMBA Technology Limited.

In Nigeria, it operates in partnership with a licensed bank to offer digital banking services.

The company raised $2 million (Sh238 million) in 2020 to expand its products and services.

READ: Nigeria's largest bank buys Kenyan Bank for Sh4.3 billion

In 2021, the UMBA raised $15 million (Sh1.7 billion) to continue rapid growth in Nigeria and expand into new African markets.

Daraja MFB was granted a licence by the CBK on January 12, 2015, to carry out community microfinance bank business within Dagoretti, Nairobi County.

The microfinance bank’s head office and branch are located at Dagoretti Corner, Nairobi.

The bank’s target market is micro and small enterprises. It is categorised as a small microfinance bank with a market share of below 1 per cent of the microfinance banking sector as of March 31, 2022.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge
CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Chinese billionaire buys Kenyan bank

The Central Bank noted that the investment by UMBA will strengthen Daraja MFB's business model.

In particular, it will support the digitalization of Daraja MFB as it moves to provide 'anytime anywhere' services to its customers. This is aligned with CBK's vision of a microfinance banking sector that works for and with Kenyans.

CBK welcomes this transaction which is a critical component of Daraja MFB's transformation plan. It will strengthen Daraja MFB and support the stability of Kenya's microfinance banking sector,” a statement from CBK read.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan bank sold to US firm - CBK announces

Kenyan bank sold to US firm - CBK announces

Ex-lands commissioner loses Sh430 million Nairobi property

Ex-lands commissioner loses Sh430 million Nairobi property

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Sakaja claims DCI is after him

Sakaja claims DCI is after him

CS Magoha finally apologises to NTV journalist

CS Magoha finally apologises to NTV journalist

Governance tool that has earned Uhuru praise among African leaders

Governance tool that has earned Uhuru praise among African leaders

Facebook accused of failing to detect hate speech ahead of elections

Facebook accused of failing to detect hate speech ahead of elections

Woman reveals sum of money she was paid to accuse Sonko of neglecting child

Woman reveals sum of money she was paid to accuse Sonko of neglecting child

Details of Chebukati's meeting with DCI over suspicious IEBC stickers

Details of Chebukati's meeting with DCI over suspicious IEBC stickers

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Hussein Mohammed caught on camera pushing mama mboga during presidential debate