Details of Uhuru’s call with U.S Secretary Of State

Blinken touched down in South Africa on August 7 for a visit that took him across three nations on the continent.

With the nation awaiting the results of the August 9 presidential election, Blinken urged Kenyans to maintain peace as they await the outcome and even after the declaration of the results.

He acknowledged the importance of Kenya’s elections as a model for the continent given the strides the nation has made in its electoral processes.

"Discussed with President Uhuru Kenyatta the importance of Kenya’s elections as a model for the continent. We encourage peace and patience as the vote tallying continues from the August 9 elections," Blinken said on his verified Twitter account on Saturday.

During his tour of South Africa, the Secretary of State mentioned that all eyes would be following the Kenyan elections closely, expressing hope that it would proceed peacefully, freely and fairly.

During the discussions held via phone, the Secretary of State appreciated President Kenyatta’s efforts in promoting peace and security across the continent.

The head of state has been leading efforts to bring peace in countries affected by conflict in the continent and most recently convened a meeting with East African Community heads of state as the conflict escalated in Eastern Congo, with accusations and counter-accusations between Congo and Rwanda.

Secretary Blinken's spokesperson, Ned Price, reported: "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss the Secretary’s recent visit to South Africa, the DRC, and Rwanda, noting his appreciation for President Kenyatta’s continued efforts to advance regional peace and security."

Blinken visited Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa during the visit that came barely a month after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Africa in July.

Uhuru meets COMESA election observers

President Kenyatta also met a team of AU/ COMESA election observers at State House, Nairobi, who briefed him on their observations about the election process.

The team led by former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma said the electoral process has been relatively transparent and all the observers have issued positive reports.

In their brief to President Kenyatta, the team, which included former Presidents Domitien Ndayizeye (Burundi) and Mulatu Teshome (Ethiopia) as well as Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd of Seychelles, noted that the election system and institutions worked within the law and international best practice.

Pulse Live Kenya

Thanking the Election Observer Mission to Kenya for its commitment, President said he was proud of the peaceful and orderly manner of the campaigns and voting which witnessed reduced ethnic tension and focused on issues.