U.S. Secretary of State calls Ruto over protests & arrests, here's what they spoke

He commended Ruto for taking steps to reduce tensions and his commitment to engage in dialogue with protestors and civil society groups.

The head of state on Wednesday announced that he would not signed the bill but return it to Parliament to delete all the clauses.

He also reached out to the young people and committed to start processes of engaging with them on their concerns and the future of the country.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken with President William Ruto during a past meeting

During the call, Secretary Blinken emphasised the crucial role of security forces in demonstrating restraint and avoiding violence.

He urged for prompt and thorough investigations into any allegations of human rights abuses that may have occurred during the recent protests.

The Secretary stressed the importance of protecting the constitutional rights of Kenyans, particularly the rights to peaceful assembly and due process for those who have been detained.

In his remarks, Secretary Blinken welcomed President Ruto’s reaffirmation of these constitutional rights, viewing it as a positive step towards ensuring justice and stability in Kenya.

President William Ruto addresses media briefing at State House on June 26, 2024

He reiterated the strong partnership between the United States and Kenya, highlighting the mutual efforts to tackle the economic challenges facing the Kenyan people.

The conversation between the two leaders underscores the ongoing support of the United States for Kenya’s government and its people as they navigate these challenging times.

International community response

On Tuesday evening, a coalition of international ambassadors and high commissioners also issued a joint statement expressing deep concern over the violence and urging all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue.

"As friends and partners to Kenya, we note that Kenya’s constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest. All actors have the responsibility to respect, uphold, promote and fulfil the principles of democracy and the rule of law, particularly by ensuring a proportionate security response," the statement reads.

The international representatives voiced their alarm at the violent scenes witnessed across the country, particularly outside Parliament.

They expressed regret over the tragic loss of life and injuries sustained during the protests, which included the use of live ammunition by security forces.

Activist Boniface Mwangi protesting the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi on June 18, 2024

The ambassadors and high commissioners also welcomed the statement released by Chief Justice Martha Koome and echoed her concerns about allegations of abductions of protesters.

In a call for restraint, the joint statement encouraged all Kenyans, particularly the youth, to engage in addressing vital public concerns through civic engagement. It urged leaders to seek peaceful solutions through constructive dialogue.