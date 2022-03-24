Anonymous well wisher donates Sh57million in honour of Ken Okoth

An anonymous donor made a gift of Sh57million ($500,000) to create the Ken Okoth ’01 Black American Music Project.

The gift was made in support of the St Lawrence University Black Laurentian Initiative to promote a greater understanding and celebration of Black Americans.

President Kathryn Morris announced the news on Wednesday, March 23 at a reception in Nairobi, where she was visiting St Lawrence University’s Kenya Semester Program.

Pulse Live Kenya

“This gift is a wonderful way to support the goals of the Black Laurentian Initiative, celebrate the important role of Black music in our cultural heritage and history, and honor the memory and impact of a beloved member of our community,” stated President Morris.

She added that the former Kibra MP had a tremendous and long-lasting impact on the university.

"He came to Canton directly from his home in Nairobi, Kenya, engaged in music as a member of the Singing Saints and Laurentian Singers, and later served on the St Lawrence University Board of Trustees as a McCurdy-Sprague Trustee," Morris shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

Okoth’s wife Monica and brother Jeff who were both present for the announcement reiterated how the late Okoth was a visionary leader not only in his constituency but also in the country at large.