RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Anonymous well wisher donates Sh57million in honour of Ken Okoth

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The late Kibra MP had been part of music groups dubbed Singing Saints and Laurentian Singers at the New York university

St Lawrence University - New York, announces $500,000 gift to fund Ken Okoth Black American Music Project
St Lawrence University - New York, announces $500,000 gift to fund Ken Okoth Black American Music Project

St Lawrence University in New York has named a music project in honour of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politician Ken Okoth, just two years following the former MP's demise.

Recommended articles

An anonymous donor made a gift of Sh57million ($500,000) to create the Ken Okoth ’01 Black American Music Project.

The gift was made in support of the St Lawrence University Black Laurentian Initiative to promote a greater understanding and celebration of Black Americans.

President Kathryn Morris announced the news on Wednesday, March 23 at a reception in Nairobi, where she was visiting St Lawrence University’s Kenya Semester Program.

A reception held in Kenya honors the life and legacy of Ken Okoth '01.
A reception held in Kenya honors the life and legacy of Ken Okoth '01. Pulse Live Kenya

“This gift is a wonderful way to support the goals of the Black Laurentian Initiative, celebrate the important role of Black music in our cultural heritage and history, and honor the memory and impact of a beloved member of our community,” stated President Morris.

She added that the former Kibra MP had a tremendous and long-lasting impact on the university.

"He came to Canton directly from his home in Nairobi, Kenya, engaged in music as a member of the Singing Saints and Laurentian Singers, and later served on the St Lawrence University Board of Trustees as a McCurdy-Sprague Trustee," Morris shared.

Jeff Okoth (Ken Okoth's brother), St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris, Monica Okoth (Ken Okoth's wife)
Jeff Okoth (Ken Okoth's brother), St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris, Monica Okoth (Ken Okoth's wife) Pulse Live Kenya

Okoth’s wife Monica and brother Jeff who were both present for the announcement reiterated how the late Okoth was a visionary leader not only in his constituency but also in the country at large.

The project set to start in September 2022 will highlight Black music history, both in the styles of music, such as the blues and jazz, and the individuals who wrote and performed, through visual displays, lectures and talks, seminars, and live performances.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nzioka Waita's announcement catches Kenyans by surprise

Nzioka Waita's announcement catches Kenyans by surprise

Anonymous well wisher donates Sh57million in honour of Ken Okoth

Anonymous well wisher donates Sh57million in honour of Ken Okoth

Khalwale drops out of Kakamega gubernatorial race in favour of Malala

Khalwale drops out of Kakamega gubernatorial race in favour of Malala

I was tied up, they called it 'Rambo' and I was crucified - torture victim speaks

I was tied up, they called it 'Rambo' and I was crucified - torture victim speaks

Suspected serial fraudster arrested hiding in a water tank

Suspected serial fraudster arrested hiding in a water tank

Kibra based students to compete for Sh11 million cash prize

Kibra based students to compete for Sh11 million cash prize

Shocking details of how Nigerian was tortured in Kenya

Shocking details of how Nigerian was tortured in Kenya

Mama Ngina Kenyatta shares her thoughts on Uhuru-Ruto fallout

Mama Ngina Kenyatta shares her thoughts on Uhuru-Ruto fallout

Eddie Ndichu skips court for the third time

Eddie Ndichu skips court for the third time

Trending

Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

Wambui Wanjigi at the Safina Party NDC held at Bomas of Kenya

3 KDF heros awarded for rescuing US soldiers during Al Shabaab siege

Soldiers take up position as they take part in a simulated military exercise

Uhuru quietly reorganises Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 into law.

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Karua expresses displeasure with NTV news anchor's questions